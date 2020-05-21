Mzimba Police on manhunt for murderers of ex-convict

By Aliko Munde, MANA

Police in Mzimba District are on the manhunt for unknown people who have murdered 37-year- old Komani Nhlongo, who had just come out of prison.

Northern Region Police deputy spokesperson, Maurice Chapola said over the weekend unknown people killed Komani Nhlongo for unknown reasons during the night of Saturday and Sunday at Mzimba Central Business District near IzoIzo Bar.

“The deceased was a habitual criminal and had just been released from Mzimba Prison after serving his sentence for cattle theft,” he said, adding that after his release, Nhlongo decided to stay alone at Chanthomba area near the boma.

“Nhlongo was found dead on Sunday morning in a pool of blood plus deep wounds on his face,” Chapola said.

A medical post-mortem revealed that death was due to severe loss of blood secondary to multiple big wounds.

According to Chapola, no arrest has been made but said investigation was underway to trace and arrest the suspects.

Komani Nhlongo hailed from Village Headman Mabakamela Nhlongo in Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba District.

Mzimba Police has arrested Moffat Manda, a Zambian national who was at large, after allegedly chopping off the toe of a 92-year-old woman with albinism, Tafwauli Ngoma in Mzimba District on February 15, 2020.

Moffat Manda, Eliyah Mwandira and Fumu Nyirenda allegedly attacked Ngoma when she was lighting up her fireplace in her kitchen at around 5pm at Kapopo Mhlanga in Paramount Chief M’mbelwa in the district.

Chapola confirmed the arrest, saying Manda was at large and was arrested by Champhira Police officers.

“We are happy to inform the nation that the third suspect who was at large, Moffat Manda of Chipasula Village, T.A. Mwase in Lundazi District in Zambia, has been arrested,” Chapola said.

He explained that Manda is going to be jointly charged with his accomplices on two counts of conspiracy to commit felony and grievous harm.

“Manda, Mwandira and Nyirenda will appear in court of law soon as they are currently remanded to Mzuzu Prison,” Chapola said.

Both Eliyah Mwandira and Fumu Nyirenda also come from Kapopo Mhlanga Village in the same paramount chief.