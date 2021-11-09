MW2063 needs collective participation—Chakwera

Chakwera receiving copy of the First 10 Year Implementation Plan

By Tione Andsen, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera says MW2063 is a photograph of the new Malawi is intending to build in the next 100 years but for it to be successfully implemented, it needs the participation of every citizen.

He made the remarks on Monday at the launch First 10 Year Implementation Plan (MIP-1) at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Monday during the opening of National Development Conference.

“It is a plan of action for all of us, and each of us is responsible for it,” he said, adding that Malawians should cure the infectious habit of demanding more from politicians instead of doing things on their own

“After this launch, any time you hear another Malawian complaining about a politician, you should ask them if they themselves have started reading the implementation plan and if they themselves have started implementing it at household level.”

The President said the nation has agreed to implement the plan in parts, starting with the first 10 years of the 42-year project. The 10 Year Implementation Plan is a 210 page document that demands action from every single household and family in the country.

Chakwera said the implementation plan has key milestone to be achieved by 2030 of having per capita income of US$1,000.

The Malawi leader said building a new Malawi was heavy work that demands action from all of people and there was simply no time to waste.

“It is not just a document of what needs to be done by the President, or the Vice-President, or Parliamentarians,” he said.

He said over the years Malawi has been known of producing good plans over the years but implementation has been a challenge — something which needs to be changed for better development path of the country.

Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is also Minister Economic Planning and Public Sector Reforms, said the MW2063 is developmental blueprint for the country and the documents capture the aspirations of all Malawians.

He said the launch of the MIP-1 was a milestone to achieving the aspirations of the country’s development needs as it has two enablers — mind set change and public sector reforms which need to be looked into critically in the implementation process.

Chairperson for National Planning Commission (NPC), Prof Richard Mkandawire said the implementation of the plan needs to embrace all categories of partners building on the consultative spirit that was behind its formulation.

“This hence calls for change in our development narrative and thinking. As Malawians, we need to develop a national consciousness that embodies self-help and self-reliance,” he said.

NPC Director General, Dr Thomas Munthali said the development of the MIP-1 involved a series of consultations and validations with various stakeholders due to the multi and cross-sectoral nature of the interventions, projects and programs to be implemented.

“This approach facilitated the identification of impact oriented quick-win and game changer interventions and transformative projects and programmes envisaged to spearhead the attainment of the aspirations of MW2063,” he said.