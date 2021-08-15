MultiChoice Malawi’s Sankha Wekha Kiosks providing community entrepreneurship opportunities

Kiosk owner, George Manda operating in Area 23 in Lilongwe

Maravi Express

MultiChoice Malawi is set to introduce Sankha Wekha Kiosks countrywide in order to create job opportunities as well as to increase DStv and GOtv customer convenience.

MultiChoice Malawi introduced the Sankha Wekha Kiosks to creating key service touch points in accessible areas across the country, whilst providing financial opportunities to Malawians.

The Kiosks offer numerous services to DStv and GOtv subscribers such as repairing and swapping of faulty decoders that are within warranty as well as payment of subscriptions.

The Kiosks’ owners are also trained to upgrade and down grade of bouquets, selling of boxes, as well as trouble shooting.

“This initiative not only provides convenience and more choice to our customers but also speaks to our continued efforts to enrich the lives of Malawians through job creation,” said MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director Gus Banda.

Attesting to this Kiosk owner, George Manda — located in Area 23 in Lilongwe — said he was jobless for a while but now he is able to provide daily necessities for himself and his family.

“I am very thankful to MultiChoice for this Sankha Wekha Kiosk initiative as I have also been imparted with entrepreneurial skills.

“I am able to set up my own business through the Sankha Wekha Kiosks.”



MultiChoice Malawi currently has over 152 agents and 58 accredited installers’ across the country.

The Sankha Wekha Kiosks located in Blantyre City are at Pa Khama; Ndirande behind old Peoples shop and Chemusa while in Lilongwe are at Area 25 Pamathanki; Area 25 Nsungwi and Area 36 Kaphiri.

In Mzuzu City there are along M1 Road and Mzuzu Market — with more to be introduced country wide, as according to Banda.