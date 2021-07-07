MultiChoice Malawi changes customer care line to just three digits 527

MultiChoice MD Gus Banda

Maravi Express

With effect from Thursday, July 8, MultiChoice Malawi will be changing the customer care line number to three simple digits, 527 — in what the company says is an effort to further optimize their customer service at all key touch points.

“This is our way to ensure that our contact number is easier for customers to remember, saving them more time when they need to get in touch with us,” said Managing Director, Gus Banda.

MultiChoice Malawi representatives are available on weekdays from 8hrs-20hrs; from 8hrs-17hrs on Saturday; from 8hrs-20hrs Sunday’s while Public Holidays is at 9hrs-15hrs.”

He added that standard tariffs and call rates will still apply for in-bound callers as MultiChoice “continues to explore initiatives that will enhance customer service and to keep customers in control of their accounts”.

“Control of their accounts ensures customers stay connected from the comfort of their homes: easily service their account and pay or upgrade subscriptions.

“Customers are also able to clear error codes and more, directly from the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps available for download on iOS and Android.”

As part of observing the CoVID-19 preventive measures, MultiChoice encourages clients to use mobile money platforms through Airtel Money, TNM Mpamba or bank accounts.