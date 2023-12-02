MultiChoice launches GOtv Stream in Malawi



By Duncan Mlanjira

As long as their GOtv subscription is current, a customer is now able to watch their favourite channels anywhere, anytime and any place through the GOtv Stream, which MultiChoice Malawi has introduced effective Friday, December 1.

The GOtv Stream App is available for downloading on both iOs and Android smart mobile devices and all that the customers need to do is create their profile using their GOtv details.

The stream is for free and the customer just needs to top up their mobile devices with data to download the App through the internet and further watch their favourite channels.

“This is a new way to experience the best of sports and entertainment,” said MultiChoice Malawi’ Head of Marketing, Yuk-yen Au-yeung at the official launch on Friday at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre, which was also watched virtually by many subscribers.

“More people are leaning toward streaming services for non-stop entertainment on the go and GOtv Stream is just another way GOtv Malawi to innovate.

“GOtv customers can now enjoy user-friendly, and personalized streaming at their fingertips. The new feature allows viewers to seamlessly watch their favourite programmes and other content on electronic devices, keeping them connected at any time and from anywhere.”



Some of the functionality available are Live TV, TV guide, CatchUp, which can be used on up to four devices, downloading content to devices, and Live Chat.

“No stranger to bringing entertainment into homes across the nation, MultiChoice is expanding its online offering,” Au-yeung said. “GOtv Stream is not just another app, it’s an extension of our commitment to deliver quality, convenience, and control right into your hands.

“It’s our way of saying, ‘We understand your needs and are here to meet them’. Whether you’re lounging at home, on your way to work, waiting for your date to arrive or holidaying away from family, the GOtv Stream App guarantees your chosen content is always at your fingertips.

“We’re not just talking convenience; we’re revolutionising how you connect with your desired entertainment. Say goodbye to the days of enjoying your favourite shows just at home — now, your favourite TV shows, live sports matches, and all your must-see movies are all on your mobile device, just a tap away, ready to follow you wherever you go.”

The mobile devices can be 3G, 4G, or Wi-Fi at a recommended 10Mbps line for the most seamless experience and the GOtv Stream is a multi-device accessible as it can register up to four devices per subscription — one for each family member.

The Stream content suits every family member, from intense sports to kids’ picks like How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and parents can plan children’s viewing with a comprehensive TV guide and manage what the little ones watch for peace of mind.

From August 1, GOtv Supa+ was upgraded and is broadcasting the much-loved English Premier League on SuperSport along with other high profile channels such as Universal TV, Studio Universal, Disney, Al Jazeera and CNN International.

It has access to over 70 exceptional channels and an expanded World of Champions offering and subscribers are enjoying a broader selection of thrilling football action on dedicated channels — SuperSport Select 3 and SuperSport English Premier League.

GOt Supa+ stretches beyond sports, offering latest blockbuster movies and series fresh from Hollywood through which subscribers are enjoying entertaining stories on channels like Universal TV, Studio Universal, National Geographic — and for kids Disney, Cartoon Network and others.

Viewers not yet on Supa+ can upgrade through smart phone mobile services using the apps +470# and mygotv as well as mobile phone services of TNM Mpamba, Airtel Money and other banking digital services.