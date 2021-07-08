MultiChoice extends application deadline for MTF to Friday, July 19

Gift Sukali, the new president of the Film Association of Malawi

* As Malawian multi-award winning filmmaker Gift Sukali shares thoughts on the future of the country’s film industry

* The film industry requires passion and patience as it takes years to master it

* There is never ending learning as it needs determination, persistence and focus

By Duncan Mlanjira

The application deadline for MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has been extended to Friday, July 19 from June 30 to give chance to more aspiring Malawian filmmakers to grab this opportunity of a lifetime.

In its third edition, the MTF Academy, a film and television training programme that was launched in May 2018, has so far given 120 students the chance to harness their expertise in film and TV, moulding them into skilled industry professionals.

Four Malawians have benefitted from the initiative — Mphatso Makamo, Chisomo Livason (2020 cohort) and Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba, Jonathan Kapumba (2019).

A statement from MultiChoice says the application process has to be completed on https://cte.multichoicetalentfactory.com/Home/MTFHome.

Meanwhile, Malawian multi-award winning filmmaker and new president of the Film Association of Malawi, Gift Sukali says the film industry “requires passion and patience”, adding that “it takes years to master it and there is never ending learning”.

“It needs determination, persistence and focus and collaborating with other people is also the key,” says the originally self-taught filmmaker — best known for his acclaimed film; ‘Fatsani: A Tale of Survival.

Sukali has held the Malawian flag high in his endeavors — showcasing high quality production value and championing the arts as a creative.

In his early career, he first took an interest in graphic design and art before teaching himself how to edit videos in 2013 through YouTube — all whilst studying toward his Bachelor of Social Science degree at the University at Malawi.

He went on to learn more about film through the Film Association of Malawi, Africa Film Academy with training provided by MultiChoice.

industry professionals, which helped him o perfect his film directing and production skills.

Sukali continued to grow his career and portfolio of work through television adverts,short films and humanitarian documentaries — and most notably the completion of ‘Fatsani: A Story of Survival’.

Thus he gives credence and urges up-and-coming Malawian filmmaker to grab opportunities like the MultiChoice Talent Factory that offer gifted fine arts and film post-graduates the opportunity to jumpstart their career through an accredited 12-monthimmersion programme.

The programme includes both theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling — trained by the industry’s skillful greats.

Since the completion of their tenure, MTF 2021 alumni, Chisomo Livason and Mphatso Makamu continue to solidify their presence in the Malawian creative space throughtheir independent projects, in addition to their creation of on-air promotional content currently being flighted across DStv and GOtv platforms.

The MTF is a multi-tiered training programme (Academies, Masterclasses & Portal) designed by MultiChoice Africa to focus on positively impacting the technical and professional value chain in the film and television industry across the continent.

“As a business born and bred in Africa, MultiChoice Africa’s long-term commitment is to make socioeconomic difference in the countries it which it operates.

The MTF Academy is a shared-value initiative that provides a platform for the creative industries to develop their talent and engage with one another through their shared passions.

Every year, the academy selects over 60 talented individuals from across 14 countries to participate in a 12-month academic and practical immersion programme.