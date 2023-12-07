MultiChoice Africa announces resumption of DStv services in Malawi

* As a gesture of goodwill, MultiChoice is providing free access to premium package for 9 days from December 6-14



By Duncan Mlanjira

MultiChoice Africa Holdings, which withdrew its DStv in Malawi following disagreements with Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA), has announces the resumption of the service.



A statement from MultiChoice Africa Holdings issued on Wednesday says the resumption of the service follows the ruling delivered by the High Court in Lilongwe on December 1, 2023 in the matter between Raise 1996 (Pty) Ltd t/a MultiChoice Malawi and MACRA.

“We are happy to be resuming services in Malawi and want to assure our customers that they can resume accessing our services as before,” the statement quotes Keabetswe Modimoeng, group executive corporate affairs & stakeholder management as saying.

“Apart from the service resumption, as a gesture of goodwill, MultiChoice Africa Holdings will provide free access to our Malawian customers, who have been active at least once within this current year i.e. from 1st April 2023, and who have an operational DStv decoder, to our premium package for 9 days from 6th December to 14th December 2023.

“Thereafter, access will be based on subscription fees paid. We would further like to inform our valuable customers that we are reactivating all the payment platforms to enable resumption of the payment of subscriptions fees as per the price schedule effective on 1st August 2023.”

For further information, customers are encouraged to check their price schedule by visiting the DStv website www.dstv.com/en-mw, using the MyDStv App, on the payment platforms or calling the MultiChoice Malawi call center on 011 189 5777 or 089 100 2677.

The statement further says MultiChoice Africa Holdings has maintained an array of packages on the DStv platform ranging from DStv Premium to DStv Kufewa, ensuring that every customer has a chance to access their services and experience quality entertainment.