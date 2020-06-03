Mulanje police arrest a man with 106 cell phones

By Blackson Mkupatira, MANA

Police in Mulanje have arrested Gresham Ngwira for possessing 106 cell phones without supporting documents.

Mulanje Police public relations officer said the 25-year-old was was stopped at a roadblock when he approached on a motorcycle carrying a bag and when they searched it they found it was full of assorted cell phones.

Ngwira said the man failed to produce documents supporting ownership of the items, prompting the police to detain him for further questions to establish where and how he obtained the cell phones.

Matenya, who is currently in police custody, comes from Ndongo Village, Traditional Authority Nsabwe in Thyolo District.