Motorists cautioned on removal of hazardous tree along Masauko Chipembere Highway tomorrow from 09h00

The section of the Chipembere Highway before Ginnery Corner Mall

* Road users to use this section with caution by observing road signs and slowing down as required between the scheduled hours

* As articulated vehicles and trucks of over 15 tonnes are banned from entering, moving within or parking in residential or commercial areas of the city

* Except where the area is so designated or the Council has issued a permit in respect thereof as per Local Government By-Laws 3 and 4

By Duncan Mlanjira

Blantyre City Council cautions motorists that it will cut down a hazardous tree along Masauko Chipembere Highway opposite Bestobell near the Ginnery Corner Mall tomorrow from 09h00 to 16h00.

In a statement issued yesterday, the City Council is advising motorists and other road users to use this section with caution by observing road signs and slowing down as required between the scheduled hours.

The public has expressed several concerns over some tall trees along some roads of the city that are vulnerable to being brought down by strong winds during rain storms that the City Council needs to assess and remove.

The major concern is the Mudi River forest reserve along Makata Road between junction to Blantyre Water Board and junction to Ndirande Ring Road as well as along this road all the way to HHI Roundabout.

Meanwhile, a notice published on Wednesday, February 4, by the City Council Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Chinseu, informs the public, especially traders and transporters, that articulated vehicles and trucks of over 15 tonnes “are not allowed to enter, move within or park in residential or commercial areas of the city except where the area is so designated or the Council has issued a permit in respect thereof”.

Chinseu quotes By-Laws 3 and 4 of Local Government (Blantyre City Council) (Traffic and Safety-Parking of Motor Vehicles) By-Laws, 2002, which mandates the authorities that effective February 16, entry, movement or parking of such vehicles in residential and commercial areas of the City shall only be permit between 18h00-06h00 except where the has issued a permit in respect thereof.

“Any individual or organisation found violating this directive shall be subjected to appropriate penalties in accordance with the law,” emphasises the Chief Executive Officer.

Along the Haile Sellassie Road in Blantyre City’s central business district (CDB), at the junction to Mibawa minibus terminal, there is a shop that is constantly offloading its cement and steel supplies from an articulated truck that covers a huge parking space.

It is also a health and safety hazard as the off-loaders don’t give a hoot of people moving along the pedestrian sidewalk, forcing them to walk along inside the road. The sidewalk is usually clogged with cement and steel supplies and if one is not careful enough, they can collide with the off-loaders and get seriously injured.

Unless one knows the off-loaders’ mouth warnings of ‘gazi, gazi’ (danger), which is usually inaudible, there had been serious collisions with them, with some getting injured and others plastered with cement dust on their clothes — which Maravi Express can vouch to have witnessed.

Thus it is a relief that the City Council will be enforcing the By-Laws, which “is intended to reduce traffic congestion, enhance public safety and ensured smooth administrative and commercial activities within the City”.