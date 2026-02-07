Despite expressing reservations on increased elevations of traditional leaders, Minister Ben Phiri promotes 4 Lilongwe group village heads



Minister of Local Government & Rural Development, Ben Malunga Phiri yesterday elevated four group village heads (GVHs) in Lilongwe District to Sub-Traditional Authorities (Sub-TAs), despite expressing his reservations on the increased promotions of traditional leaders he made just mid last month.

The Minister told Zodiak Online on January 14 that the willy nilly political elevations of traditional leaders need to be slowed down, because it is exerting too much pressure on the wage bill as they require to receive honoraria.

He indicated that the number of traditional leaders is currently surpassing that of teachers, saying they have shot up from around 20,000 in 2020 to currently over 65,000 — with about 15,000 more on the list to be injected into the wage bill.

He had alluded to that there are times when the elevations are made out of mere politics, therefore just as hiring has been slowed down in other sectors, there’s a need to slow down on elevation of the chiefs until the economy stabilises.

Centre for Social Accountability & Transparency (CSAT) executive director, Willy Kambwandira concurred with the Minister, adding that this is a man-made problem created by politicians for personal aggrandizement, which unfortunately is impacting on social services such as education and health.

He gave an example that just last year, under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, 12 traditional leaders were elevated in Rumphi alone and 13 in Mangochi, for what it said was to strengthen local governance, foster development, and honor hardworking chiefs.

On top of the honoraria, the Minister announced in December that for the first time in Malawi’s history, traditional leaders across the country will be placed on a Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) scheme effective April 2026 — a move expected to significantly improve their welfare.

The Minister disclosed the development during meetings with council authorities and chiefs in Rumphi, Chitipa and Karonga districts, saying the scheme — which will start with Paramount Chiefs and Senior Chiefs — will ease the financial burden chiefs face whenever they seek medical treatment.

At the elevation of the four Lilongwe chiefs held at Senior Chief Kalolo’s headquarters, Ben Phiri urged them to avoid corruption and must set a good example because they are key to economic development in their communities.

“The duty of chiefs is to ensure that people are receiving development projects, and to ensure that there is unity and peace in the country,” he said. “As such, we would want to see that chiefs are promoting unity in their areas, because development projects cannot take place if there is no peace.”

He thus advised the newly-elevated Sub-TAs, Chibungo; Mambo; Gwilize and Chatonda to continue upholding cultural values and working with the government of the day.

“Time for politics is over,” he emphasised. “Let us now join hands with our President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, in his vision of developing this country regardless of religion and political affiliation.”

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Mapuyu, McAndrews Mtanga Maunda, who commended the government for the elevation, saying it will motivate other traditional leaders to work hard.

Maunda also assured the elevated chiefs of his continued support for development projects planned in their areas while Senior Chief Kalumbu, speaking on behalf of all chiefs in Lilongwe, said the elevation demonstrates that the government values the role of chiefs in their communities.

“My message to the newly elevated chiefs is that you should be patriotic and work with the government of the day, to ensure that your areas are developed,” he said.—Reporting by Andrew Mkonda, MANA; Western Guta, Zodiak Online & Themba Mwale, MBCDigital; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express