M-Net to launch historical epic series King & Conqueror on February 12

By Duncan Mlanjira

The historical epic series, King & Conqueror will be launched on DStv’s M-Net from February 12 (21h00 CAT) — a fictionalised version of events leading up to the Norman Conquest, the 11th-century invasion of England.

This invasion was done by an army made up of thousands of Norman, French, Flemish and Breton troops, all led by Duke of Normandy, later styled as William the Conqueror.

The story line is that when King Edward dies in 1066 without an heir, Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy engage in a fierce struggle to seize the English crown, culminating in the Battle of Hastings.

It is a clash between two dynasties that defined a country – and a continent – for centuries; starring James Norton (Happy Valley, Playing Nice) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones). The cast also includes Emily Beecham, Clémence Poésy, Juliet Stevenson, Eddie Marsan and Jean-Marc Barr.

M-Net says in a statement that it is proud to be part of the list of over 40 countries across Europe and Africa in which CANAL+ will launch this historical epic series — a first large-scale, simultaneous multi-territory launch licensed by CANAL+, which illustrates the group’s global strategy in licensing and launching content.

The 8-part British series is created by Michael Robert Johnson and executive produced by Michael Robert Johnson as well as James Norton & Kitty Kaletsky for Rabbit Track Pictures; Baltasar Kormákur & Magnus Vioar for RVK Studios; Robert Taylor for The Development Partnership; Dave Clarke & Richard Halliwell for Shepherd Content; Ed Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and CBS Studios’ Lindsey Martin.

“M-Net is proud to be part of this massive global content rollout, which is a first for us with CANAL+,” says MultiChoice’s director of premium channels, Waldimar Pelser. “King & Conqueror is an epic tale told with power and ambition, and we’re confident it will resonate deeply with audiences across the continent.”