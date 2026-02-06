PressCane Limited in final stages of commissioning fertilizer manufacturing plant in Chikwawa

PressCane’s ethanol plant in Chikwawa

* To turn sludge waste in its evaporation dam into compost manure as it is in the process of being decommissioned

* The 26 hectares of land of the evaporation ponds on will be progressively rehabilitated and partially repurposed for tree planting, including selected fruit trees that surrounding communities will directly benefit from

By Duncan Mlanjira

PressCane Limited, a subsidiary of the country’s conglomerate company, Press Corporation, is in the final stages of commissioning fertilizer manufacturing plant in Chikwawa as its contribution to assist Malawian farmers access affordable farm inputs.

In an interview, PressCane’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bryson Mkhomaanthu, indicated that the company has built a multi-billion kwacha Bio-digester which once fully commissioned in June 2026, will be fed with the liquid waste it generates from the production of ethanol as a strong measure of managing the waste, at the same time providing a solution of bio-fertilizer to farmers in Malawi

Mkhomaanthu explained that the company has historically managed its liquid waste through evaporation ponds covering approximately 26 hectares. He noted that the recent incident occurred after a section of one pond embankment failed following unusually heavy rainfall experienced in Chikwawa District.

Plans are underway to decommission the evaporation ponds once the fertiliser plant becomes fully operational. As part of this transition, accumulated sludge will be removed and converted into compost, while the land will be progressively rehabilitated and partially repurposed for tree planting, including selected fruit trees that surrounding communities will directly benefit from.

Following the recent incident, PressCane came under scrutiny from regulatory authorities and key stakeholders — including the Ministry of Agriculture, the National Water Resources Authority, and the Malawi Environmental Protection Authority — after the collapse of an evaporation pond embankment led to liquid waste spilling into nearby communities.

The company has since been working around the clock to fully implement all corrective and remedial actions as directed by the regulators. These measures are being executed under close oversight, and once completed, a joint inspection will be conducted by the relevant authorities.

Only upon their satisfaction and formal approval will PressCane be permitted to resume normal operations.

“The fertilizer manufacturing is a game-changer in as far as the country’s agricultural economy is concerned,” said Mkhomaanthu. “We will assist the country to save valuable foreign exchange as we have the capacity to produce about 10,000 tons of potash-rich fertiliser.”

Established in 2004 as a subsidiary of Press Corporations Limited, PressCane contributes to various sectors of the country’s economy through the production of ethanol, which is used to blend with petrol for the conservation of the environment in Malawi; and used in health as well as in the hospitality industry.

The primary raw material for ethanol production is molasses, a by-product of sugar manufacturing from Illovo Sugar Malawi. This molasses is processed into four grades of ethanol, the first being fuel ethanol, which is supplied to oil marketing companies such as PUMA Energy and TotalEnergies.

According to Mkhomaanthu, this represents one of the company’s most significant contributions to saving foreign exchange, as ethanol constitutes 20 percent of the petrol blend.

“Ethanol blended in petrol is a clean energy solution,” he said. “It significantly reduces emissions of toxic gases, thereby lowering the overall environmental impact of fuel consumption.”

The second grade of ethanol is used for industrial and medical purposes, including the production of methylated spirits, sanitizers, surgical applications, cleaning agents, and as a solvent in the paint industry. The hospitality sector also uses ethanol burners to keep buffet meals warm.

The third grade is potable alcohol used in liquor manufacturing, while the fourth and most recent grade is cooking ethanol — a clean, renewable energy solution introduced to help curb deforestation in Malawi, reduce climate change impacts, and provide households with an affordable alternative to charcoal through the use of EcoStoves.

Mkhomaanthu further noted that the company is mitigating environmental pollution by capturing carbon dioxide generated during ethanol production through a CO₂ recovery plant, which processes the gas into food-grade CO₂ for the beverages industry — creating an additional source of foreign exchange for Malawi.

Regarding the collapse of the evaporation ponds that resulted in sludge spilling into surrounding communities, an incident for which authorities have directed corrective actions, Mkhomaanthu assured that PressCane is ready to comply fully.

“In such situations, we work closely with relevant authorities, including the District Council and the Ministries of Lands and Agriculture, who assess losses incurred by affected communities,” he said.

Emphasising PressCane’s accountability, he added: “We are a responsible corporate citizen. It is regrettable that the rains compromised the structural integrity of the evaporation ponds at a time when our fertiliser plant was undergoing commissioning.

“This has temporarily delayed the full commencement of fertiliser production, but these challenges will soon be a thing of the past.”

Mkhomaanthu further highlighted that the company’s fertiliser innovation is set to be transformational for the agricultural sector and the wider Malawian economy, while also creating employment opportunities for communities in Chikwawa.