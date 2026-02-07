Though in mourning, the Kabunduli Kanyenda Clan forced to correct misinformation surrounding late Esau Kanyenda’s funeral

* We would like to assure the public that there is no rift amongst our clan, Clementina and Esau’s children

* We plead with social media influencers to be empathetic and truthful when commenting on the passing or our beloved son

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Kabunduli Kanyenda Clan “whole-heartedly” applaud the public for their support and prayers following the passing of their beloved son, legendary Malawi international football star, Esau Kanyenda on December 2 last year in the United Kingdom (UK) and was laid to rest in his host country on Thursday at Blackley Cemetery in Manchester.

“Your support and prayers have given us strength during this painful period,” says a public statement from the Kabunduli Kanyenda Clan, while at the same time expressing their great concern of “inaccurate narrative that is circulating on social media platforms”.

“Although we are still in mourning, it has become necessary to correct this information. Our son passed away peacefully in the home where he had lived for over 3 years with his partner, Clementina Banda and her children.

“During his last days, Esau was sorrounded by his loving father, children, partner, brother, sister, in-laws, friends and the wider Malawian community in Rotherdam.

“Following Esau’s passing, the Kabunduli Kanyenda Clan stared preparing for the funeral collaboratively with his partner and Esau’s elder children (who stayed at the house for 3 days following the passing of their loving father) including attending a meeting at the funeral director’s offices where the choice of casket, place of funeral service and cemetery were decided, agreed and fully paid for.”

The statement adds that at the request of Mrs Queen Chibwana-Kanyenda, the Kabunduli Kanyenda Clan “relinquished the responsibility of arranging the funeral” but “as a peaceful-loving clan” they attended the funeral service “as guests”.

“We would like to assure the public that there is no rift amongst our clan, Clementina and Esau’s children. We plead with social media influencers to be empathetic and truthful when commenting on the passing or our beloved son.

“The Kabunduli Kanyenda Clan with Clementina would once again like to give our appreciation for all of the support we have received,” concludes the public statement.

In his illustrious career that kicked off whilst playing for Super League side, DWASCO FC from which he proceeded to play professional football in South Africa and in Russia, Esau also played a tremendous role to Flames’ qualification to Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Angola 2010 — their second appearance after 26-years in the hibiscus.

Playing for Russia’s Rostov FC, Esau became the first Malawian to play in the UEFA Champions League. As a key figure in Malawi’s historic qualification to the 2010 AfCON, Esau remains one of the country’s most celebrated forwards, with 72 appearances and 22 goals to his name for the national team.

“His contribution to Malawian football and his inspiration to many young players will always be remembered,” said Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Fleetwood Haiya in his eulogy soon after his passing.

In his eulogy at the funeral ceremony at Blackley Chapel in Manchester, Malawi High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr Thomas Bisika described late Esau as a true legend of Malawi football.

“Today, we gather not only to mourn his passing, but to celebrate a life that brought pride, joy and inspiration to countless Malawians both at home and diaspora. Esau Kanyenda was a national symbol of talent, discipline, resilience and patriotism.”

His Excellency Bisika added that through his dedication to the game, Esau “wore the national colours with honour [and] he reminded us what it means to serve one’s country with humility”.