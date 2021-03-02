Mixed reaction on DPP MPs Parliament sitting boycott over Fiscal Police investigations on Mulanje Council’s CDF funds

Mulanje Bale MP Victor Musowa under spotlight

* DPP suspects it’s to do with Mulanje Bale MP Musowa’s stand on government to address teachers’ strike



* CDF investigations are being done in a number of local councils, says Leader of the House

* Timing very wrong but well clarified but we need a strong opposition, not a childish one

* If Musowa really is clean in his defence of poor children there is nothing to fear

By Duncan Mlanjira

The move by the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to boycott Parliament sitting on Lilongwe on Tuesday afternoon following Fiscal Police’s investigations into Mulanje District Council’s constituency development fund (CDF) has drawn the general public’s reaction on social media.

According to reports, Leader of Opposition, Kondwani Namkhumwa led the boycott as a reaction to claims that the investigations are targeting Mulanje Bale MP Victor Musowa — who threatened to boycott Parliament sitting on Monday unless government addresses school teachers strike.

Musowa threatened that he could only return to Parliament as soon as students resume learning and he promised to refund his allowances for the days he will be out of the august House.

He had said it was unfair for the MPs — whose kids are studying abroad or in glamorous schools in the country — to be discussing issues in the august House when sons and daughters of poor Malawians are not learning because teachers are demanding risk allowances.

But Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda advised Musowa against boycotting Parliament, adding that the opposition should not politicise the teachers’ strike.

However, Nankhumwa suspects that the Fiscal police visit to the Mulanje District Commissioner’s office requesting for CDF files is an investigation on Musowa, who is being suspected to have abused the CDF.

Nankhumwa said it was sad that government has resorted to arresting Musowa just because he brought the issues of the teachers’ strike in Parliament and he declared that the DPP MPs will stay out until government assures them of their safety when they bring issues on the floor.

But Leader of the House, Chimwendo Banda — who is also Minister of Homeland Security, insists the investigations on CDF are being done in a number of local councils and not only in Mulanje Bale Constituency.

Commenting on Facebook, Nampeya Mulula asked why the investigations have targeted Mulanje Council soon after Musowa made his stand is support of “poor children who are not attending schools” because of the government’s standoff with Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM).

Patrick Makowa said: “Yes, it might be that investigations are being done in various local councils but, as for Mulanje, l think they are investigating at a wrong time.

“Why didn’t they come all this time? And why today? There’s a conspiracy that is taking place — l think.”

Daniel Mwalwimba claimed that the problem Malawi has is that once one opposes government, the authorities start investigating them while Zagwazatha Mtogolo said “the timing is very wrong but well clarified but we need a strong opposition not a childish one”.

In his comment, journalist Howard Mlozi wondered if CDF corruption shouldn’t be investigated if it involves MPs while fellow scribe Arkangel Tembo observed that Musowa shouldn’t be afraid if he is innocent.

Ian Willima concurred with the two journalists on why the DPP MPs are “afraid in the first place. If he really was defending the poor children in the House, there is nothing to fear.

“Only if he [abused] poor people’s money in his constituency and try to be like an angel, then thats what we call hypocrisy.”

Gregory Sani said observed that if Musowa “is clean then he shouldn’t be afraid because they can hunt him but cannot find him [guilty]”.

“Let the Fiscal Police do its job and see what they can find out,” Sani said. “I hope Hon. Musowa is clean — maybe the only problem is the timing [that] he should have been investigated later not after bringing the issue of [teachers’] risk allowances [in the august House].”

Chifundo Balakasi said if Musowa mismanaged some CDF money, then he should be investigated and not just him but all the MPs in their respective District Councils.

“We should not entertain corruption in this 21st Century. If he is clean, he will be cleared but if he is guilty then nyekhwe is real — arrest and prosecute him and after that declare his seat vacant.”

Mervyn Chumachao appealed to Musowa that if his hands are clean, the authorities are the ones to be ashamed at the end of it.

“I don’t see any problem with the police investigating CDF [in the Councils]? Why would [the DPP MPs] be upset with someone being investigated?

“Has he been arrested? If he is innocent as they are claiming, just let the police do their job professionally and he will be cleared. Otherwise it seems like they already know that he is guilty.”

David Manyela agreed that if Musowa is clean there is no need to worry and advised the DPP MPs to not be seeing like “they are shielding thieves”.