Mitundu FC register first victory in their debut appearance in elite Premiership

* Beat seasoned Kamuzu Barracks 1-0 today at Dedza Stadium after drawing 1-1 with another veteran side MAFCO in their opening match last weekend

* They have temporarily occupied 2nd spot of the log table with 4 points ahead of tomorrow’s Match Week 2 assignments involving sides with a single point each

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mitundu FC, who qualified into the country’s elite league after finishing as runners-up of the 2nd-tier NBS Bank National Division League (NDL), have temporarily occupied second spot in their debut appearance after beating seasoned Kamuzu Barracks 1-0 today at Dedza Stadium.

This comes after drawing 1-1 against the league’s other veterans, MAFCO in their opening match to earn 4 points, ahead of tomorrow’s Match Week 2 assignments involving five sides with a single point each.

Mitundu, whose winner was scored by Emmanuel Chikadza from the penalty spot in the 90+2 minutes, are two points from leaders Silver Strikers, who thumped fellow seasoned side, Moyale 4-1 through a brace from Andrew Joseph (41’, 52’), Festus Duwe in 68th and Chinsinsi Maonga in 74th — with the soldiers’ consolation earned in the 56th through Charles Nkhoma.

Duwe, who earned Man of the Match award last week after scoring a brace when beating Kamuzu Barracks 2-0 last week, now leads the Golden Boot race with three goals.

Tomorrow’s Match Week 2 Premiership matches, whose victories might topple Mitundu, involve last season’s runners-up Nyasa Big Bullets hosting MAFCO at Joyce Chitsulo Stadium in Mwanza; Civil Service United v Dedza Dynamos at Dedza Stadium and Creck Sporting v Mighty Wanderers at Dimba Stadium.

This will be the 2025 league champions, Mighty Wanderers’ first match after their opening match against Karonga United their-opening-title-defence-match-against-Karonga-United-was-postponed-due-to-logistical-controversy — as Karonga will be at Karonga Stadium hosting Baka City/Masters, who won their first match on Sunday, beating Chitipa 1-0 at Bingu National Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ekhaya FC, who are in their second appearance of the elite league, have stumbled once more — after losing 1-2 to Blue Eagles last week — by drawing 1-1 with Red Lions 1-1 at home, Mpira Stadium.

The two sides met and drew 0-0 in March in the pre-season Sapitwa 4 at Mulanje Park and today, Ekhaya took the lead in the 10th minute through Blessings Malinda but could not further break the side that has returned to the elite league having finished as champions of the NBS Bank NDL.

After trailing up to the half time break, the Lions of Zomba made three changes, bringing in Royal Bokosi, Henry Kamunga and Kaliwo Harawa which immediately energised as Harawa equalised in the 66th minute.

Chitipa United, who lost 0-1 to last season’s 3rd-placed Baka City, have beaten Blue Eagles 1-0 through Joseph Mbanga in the 53rd played at Chitipa Stadium.

As Malawi National Council of Sports is facilitating the-dialogue-between-FDH-Bank-along-with-FAM-and-SULOM-as-regards-suspension-of-suspension-of-sponsorship, Kamuzu Stadium remains closed and the match between Blantyre-based Nyasa Big Bullets and MAFCO will be played at Joyce Chitsulo Stadium in Mwanza — the 7,000-10,000 capacity that was named in-honour-of-late-legislator-Joyce-Chitsulo-by-former-President-Lazarus-Chakwera in September last year, who until her death was Mwanza West MP as well as Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity & Culture.

The match involving the country’s most followed club will certainly attract a huge presence in Mwanza, which is approximately 103km from Blantyre City to Mwanza Town — with a driving time of slightly over 1 hour under normal traffic conditions.