Mighty Wanderers FC 2021 Ltd Board appoints caretaker management team to run its football affairs

Mpinganjira with the renaissance committee that was led by Mvula (left)

* Mvula to act as secretary to Board of Directors

* Counsel Chancy Gondwe is the legal advisor

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mighty Wanderers Football Club 2021 Limited has resolved the interim Executive Committee and instead appointed its former chairperson, Chancy Gondwe to lead a caretaker management team to run its day to day football affairs.

This was agreed at the newly-registered company’s first Board of Directors meeting held on Friday at Protea Ryalls Hotel where Thomas Mpinganjira was endorsed its president while Humphrey Mvula was appointed to act as secretary to the Board.

The Board says discussed at length the status of the interim Chancy Gondwe-led executive committee and applauded it “for a job well done under difficult conditions” that successfully went through stages to have the team incorporated as a limited company.

The caretaker management team will serve in acting capacity until the end of this season when a proper process of identifying a suitable team will take place.

Former team manager, Limbani Magomero was appointed as administration manager; commercial manager is Dokani Ngwira; finance manager is Adelaide Migogo; public affairs manager is Ernest Maganga with the post of technical manager yet to be identified soon.

A communique from the Board, says the president Mpinganjira will be responsible for providing direction to this new company, including making pronouncements on key policy issues while Mvula has been directed to speak for the Board on general routine issues.

The Board further appointed Counsel Chancy Gondwe as legal advisor for the Board also formed four initial sub- committees that includes one to drive the commercialization agenda to be chaired by businessman Clement Stambuli with business consultant, Maxwell Kalamula as the deputy.

The Finance, Audit and Administration sub-committee will be chaired by business consultant/banker, Mervis Mangulenje to be deputized by Harry Deogratis Msiska.

The Football Development and Management sub-committee is chaired by experienced football administrator, Brigadier General Phillip Prince Nyamali to be deputized by veteran businessman, Jack Kamwendo.

The 4th sub-committee of Business Development is chaired by businessman, Chris Gondwe with Member of Parliament Ulemu Jermoth Chilapondwa as his deputy.

The communique says the business development is further expected to spearhead the financial mobilization, identifying business opportunities besides running of the Social Club at Lali Lubani Road.

The management team will be reporting to the football development and management sub-committee, which is also responsible for making recommendations on hiring and off-hiring of players, technical staff and football related support staff.

The Board of Directors also mandated the sub-committees and the football management team to propose names of two or more non-board members who can add value to their activities.

“The new Board is indebted to all those that have championed the cause of this commercialization drive and all those that have continued to support the team with their financial, material or just vocal support.

“The Board would like to request everyone to continue helping the team as it transforms and in due course the Board will announce names of directors in each Board sub-committee after carrying out necessary initial rationalization to ensure nearer equal numbers exist in each board sub-committee.

The Board also includes MP Susan Dossi, Mwaonanji Kavalo, Lumbani Mtonyo, Makhumbo James Mapunda, Gift Mkandawire, Mervin Nkunika, Samuel Mponda, Simeon Sikwese, Minister Timothy Pagonanji Mtambo among others.

At a press conference last week, Mpinganjira — one of the country’s most successful businessmen — said the football team will be a subsidiary of other money-making business ventures the company is eyeing to pursue.

He said the company is set to rope in multiple sponsors and not just be branded by a particular corporate sponsor as was the case in the past when the team trended as Yamaha Wanderers to Limbe Leaf to MTL and finally to Be Forward.

“We will set up multiple money-making ventures that will shall be sustainable for the players to be proud of being part of the Wanderers family,” he had said.

“It will not be easy — it will take some time but with support from the Board, which has very ambitious directors, we will achieve great strides for our beloved team.”

Mpinganjira earlier this year financially bailed out the team to pay the players’ salary arrears from his personal pocket. The Nomads had been struggling financially after the withdrawal of sponsorship from Japanese second car dealers, Be Forward.

In accepting to lead the new limited company, Mpinganjira asks that he does not want squabbles in the committee and that he does not want supporters who are violent because Wanderers was known for its good discipline in the past.

The Mighty Wanderers FC 2021 Ltd has a memorandum of agreement with the team’s executive, the supporters committee and the Board for a very disciplined team.