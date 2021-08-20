MEC to roll out public sensitisation on review of Constituency and Ward boundaries

The current Constituency map

Maravi Express

As part of the process of the Constituency and Ward boundary review process, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is set to hold sensitisation meetings starting on Monday, August 23 in Karonga and Chitipa, to explain the process to electoral stakeholders.

In a statement from acting Chief Elections Officer, Harris Potani, MEC will hold the meetings with political parties, Members of Parliament, Ward Councillors, civil society organisations, the media, traditional and faith leaders.

Also invited to attend are representatives of women, youth and people with disabilities organisations in the respective District Councils hosting the meetings.

A detailed schedule of the meetings, to be held at District Council chambers and the stakeholders are advised to always check with their Councils as there might be some changes depending on circumstances.

Below is the schedule that has been provided: