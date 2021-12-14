MDF distances itself from Pastor Mapatsi’s claim that soldiers to demonstrate against Govt

The MDF only provided security during the 2020 demonstrations

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has trashed claims made by a purported Pastor Vincent Mapasi that the men in uniform are prepared to organise a 3-day protest against the country’s leadership, describing it as a deliberate attempt to cause panic amongst the citizenry.

In a statement issued by MDF acting public information officer, Major Emmanuel Kelvin Mlelemba, quotes an audio clip circulating on various social media platforms in which Mapasi prophesies that the service members are discontented with the government’s leadership of President Lazarus Chakwera.

“Much as the Malawi Defence Force would not want to comment on prophecies, we appeal to members of the general public not to panic as members of the Malawi Defence Force can neither conduct nor participate in political protests as this would be a violation of the regulations that inform and guide their conduct.

“Malawi Defence Force, therefore, advises against using its name to cause panic in the country.

“Members of the general public are assured that their defence force will remain professional and continue upholding and protecting the constitutional order in the Republic,” says the statement issued on December 9.