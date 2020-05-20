Mathanga to see out her contract that ends June 5

By Ireen Kayira, MANA

Malawi Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mathanga, who is chairperson of chairperson of MEC’s Electoral Services Committee, stresses that she cannot resign but will see out her contract that ends on June 5.

This is despite calls from different stakeholders in Malawi electoral society for her and her colleagues to do so for their incompetence during the 2019 tripartite elections.

At a press briefing that MEC and National Registration Bureau (NRB) jointly organised at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe on Tuesday dismissed the assertions that she and the others were incompetent.

“My contract is ending on June 5, 2020 and there are few weeks for my contract to end, as such, I will wait,” Mathanga said.

There have been calls by different groups such as Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), demanding that all MEC Commissioners, including the chairperson, Justice Jane Ansah should resign following irregularities that marred the May 21, 2019 presidential election.

The Constitutional Court in Lilongwe when delivering the 2019 presidential elections case on February 3, said MEC commissioners portrayed incompetence in their handling of the elections.

The Supreme Court of Appeal also upheld the lower court’s stand regarding the commissioners in its ruling of the appeal case of the same presidential election case.

However, MEC Commissioners, Bishop Mary Nkosi has since resigned even though her contract also ends in June.

Ansah’s tenure of office as MEC Commissioner is expected to end in October 2020 while those of the rest of her fellow commissioners end in June 2020, before the anticipated presidential election re-run in July.

The other commissioners are Dr Moffat Banda, Elvey Mtafu, Ambassaor Yahaya Mmadi, Rev Clifford Baloyi, Rev Killion Mgawi and Linda Kunje.

On May 13, at a press briefing, Ansah adamantly refused to answer if she was set to resign following a statement she had said to that effect that if the Supreme Court of Appeal was to upheld the Constitutional Counrt, then she would step down.

At the press briefing, she just waved away the journalists who swammed her at a high level elections meeting, the national consultative for electoral stakeholders in Mangochi.

Ansah turned her back and walked away as reporters’ shouted questions at her if she was going to answer.

Tuesday’s press briefing by Mathanga was to update the public on to explain how the voter register is created using NRB data and how the new registered voters after 2019 Tripartite Elections will be deleted from the voters’ roll.

It was also to clarify on issues that have been misrepresented in the media regarding voter registration.

“The Commission appreciates the role the media plays in building an informed citizenry and that is why we have full belief that the information shared today will reach the electorate in all corners of the country in right format,” she said.

She reiterate MEC’s commitment to engage with stakeholders regarding the preparation of the elections.

“Without suppressing dissent and freedom of expression, it would be advisable if stakeholders engage the commission before making outbursts and misinformed allegations in the media.

“It is not in the interest of the Commission to be exposing ignorance of its stakeholders on electoral issues like we will be doing. These scenarios can be avoided if there are constant consultations.”