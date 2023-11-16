Malawian-UK Nurses Association attends King Charles’ 75th birthday at Buckingham Palace

MUNA President Charity Gladstone interacts with King Charles

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawian-UK Nurses Association (MUNA) — an embodiment of like-minded Malawian physicians based in the UK — attended the 75th birthday of King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The delegation included MUNA president Charity Gladstone, her deputy, Patrick Vundule and Sala Kamkosi Khulumula (MUNA’s newly-qualified coordinator & publications lead).

A statement from MUNA says Gladstone said they were invited to the auspicious occasion in recognition of the role that Internationally Educated Nurses (IEN) play in UK’s National Health Services (NHS) and social care and in acknowledgement of the role by MUNA in its contributions towards CoVID-19 pandemic.

“MUNA, as an international nursing/midwifery association, has been working with Malawian nurses based in the UK by equipping them with the tools, skills, education and support they need to thrive within the UK,” said the statement.

“MUNA came to the fore during the CoVID-19 pandemic when we lost one of our own nurse in the UK. We worked tirelessly to support members, educate the public on CoVID and vaccines and carried out various work voluntarily with minimal resources using experts within.”

Gladstone was invited on two hats — to represent diaspora nurses in the South West region of England basing on the contributions of nursing/midwifery — a nomination that came through NHSE while Vundule and Kamkosi Khulumula were invited by the chief nurse officer of England, Ruth May.

“We all had an opportunity to meet and interact with the King and I wished him happy birthday,” Gladstone said. “The King acknowledged that Malawian health care professionals have been coming to UK since World War II.

“He also spoke about the CoVID-19 pandemic and he said that he appreciates our services to the UK and globally. He also spoke about his visit in Malawi when former President Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda was in power.”

On her part, Kamkosi Khulumula said she informed the King that things have changed now since Kamuzu’s Presidency, saying: “He was curious if we still export agricultural products such as tobacco. I highlighted that we are looking at new avenues for export in this global market.

“He further queried where I was from in Malawi and I told him of my home village of Kamkosi Village in Dowa.







On the latest developments, Gladstone said: “Caring for the sick in the safe environment is at the heart of MUNA, as such, one of the projects we are embarking on is ward renovation project in Malawi.

“We have started fundraising events towards this project, hopefully with the approval of the Ministry of Health, we should be able to start some work in the new year. We are hoping to link up with local Charities in Malawi to fundraise locally too.

“We will be concluding phase 2 of Cyclone Freddy response which is mostly comprised of clothes distribution. We will be entering third phase soon and we will appreciate support and engagement from the leaders on the ground in Malawi.

“Locally, we are working in collaboration with other diaspora teams in provision of professional support for nurses/midwives not only those of Malawi origin but other diaspora team too. We are planning to increase our presence globally.

In its newsletter of November, MUNA express its deepest appreciation to members for their “pivotal role in ensuring the resounding success of MUNA’s fundraising 2023 event in Kent.

“Your unwavering support, along with your willingness to contribute your expertise, underpinned the achievement of this remarkable success. We appreciate the dedication required to seamlessly integrate attendance, participation and professional development into your demanding schedule.

“The strength of the MUNA derives from its dedicated members, associate members, allies, and supporters. We hold in high regard the presence and contributions of each member and well-wishers.”

The statement from the executive said they managed to raise £2,433 towards £10,000 for the first phase of their project for male male surgical ward at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

“With your support, we have every confidence that this ward will have a face-lift required for patient safety and experience, quality care in a modern environment within two years.

“We hold a steadfast belief in the potential for future collaborations under the banner of MUNA in recognising the collective strength we possess in addressing pressing issues together professionally and personally, whether in be in Malawi or here in the UK.”

When Cyclone Freddy hit Malawi in March and left in its wake death, separated families, devastation to infrastructure and disruption to livelihood, MUNA initiated a first wave response that entailed fundraising to buy food supplies, water treatment tablets for victims in Zomba, Phalombe, Limbuli in Mulanje and Namatapa camps in Blantyre.

MUNA further initiated a program to support the aftermath of the cyclone and on May 4, Sala Khulumula — with the support of the Mibawa TV team went to donate items to Limbe Maternity Health Centre.

When relief camps were being decommissioned, homeless survivors began seeking support from health centres, thus MUNA identified Limbe as to support where Khulumula led the delegation to donate items that included bags of Likuni Phala, washing bowls, zitenje and newborn umbilical chord plastic clamps to 100 pregnant mothers at the health centre.

The Charge Nurse of the health centre, Alina Phiri greatly applauded MUNA for its intervention, saying they had been facing difficult times as the centre was an overflow from the main general hospital in Blantyre and that on average they saw 30 births in a day.

She had emphasized that the items that MUNA donated would support women whilst giving birth and also minimise child mortality due to hypothermia as the mothers at times lacked enough baby clothing items for the newborns.

The newsletter also paid special appreciation and recognition on Upendo Kamundi as an example of an exemplary future leader, saying she travelled back home to Malawi with her family earlier on this year, where she witnessed the impact of Cyclone Freddy first hand, including the damage to critical infrastructure, lives lost and livelihood in disarray.

“This prompted Upendo to act by sharing the situation in Malawi with her teachers,” says the newsletter. “Through her school, she managed to raise funds to support Malawi.

“At the Kent fundraising event, Upendo shared her inspirational story with us all. This truly sparked enthusiasm in other kids who participated actively in fundraising during the event.

“Special thanks to Upendo and her parents for putting Malawi close to your heart.”