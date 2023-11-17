Equatorial Guinea top Malawi’s Group H after beating Namibia on Wednesday

The Flames date Liberia this afternoon

* As the Flames start their campaign with a mission to get their first win in West Africa against Liberia



* With the right mentality and approach the story will change today — coach Patrick Mabedi

* The players are ready physically and mentally. We have adjusted to the weather here and are looking forward to the game

* Struggling in West Africa is a mental thing. We always have that mind that when we come here it’s a problem

Maravi Express

Equatorial Guinea edged Namibia 1-0 courtesy of captain Emilio Nsue’s 67th-minute winner that puts the National Thunder as leaders Group H of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with three points ahead of Malawi Flames clash against Liberia this afternoon.

The other Group H contenders are Tunisia and Sao Tome e Principe and Equatorial Guinea are up against Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles next week.

Meanwhile, the Flames start their campaign with a mission to get their first win in West Africa at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia and coach Patrick Mabedi says with the right mentality and approach the story will change today.

The former Flames captain told Fam.mw that the team need to build on their unbeaten run in the last seven matches under his leadership to start on a good note and stand a chance of qualifying for their maiden World Cup.

“The players are ready physically and mentally,” he said. “We have adjusted to the weather here and are looking forward to the game.

“Struggling in West Africa is a mental thing. We always have that mind that when we come here it’s a problem. Secondly, we don’t adjust quickly and manage time during the game. Tactically we also didn’t plan very well in the past.

“So, I think it’s time to get the basics right with modern approaches to the game and must adjust accordingly. If we manage all the aspects we will be successful.

“I have watched Liberia in their previous matches — they are a good side if you give them time and space and can hurt you, but at the same time they are vulnerable if you take your oppourtinies and not allow them to play. So basically, it is a team that you need to manage tactically.

“Every game is important and for us we started preparing for this campaign long time ago with COSAFA and AFCON matches. And now we start our race and I believe that it’s how you start and how you end that determines your destiny. So it is important for us to do our best on Friday and collect maximum points,” he said.

The team’s captain, John Banda, who is the longest serving member of the squad and going into his fourth World Cup campaign, told Fam.mw that they have a good balanced squad capable of getting the three points if they stay focused.

“This is the time to rise and show character against Liberia. This is a very important match for us. These new and young players played at Cosafa [in South Africa] and some of them did well at Afcon in Cameroon but this is a different stage.

“Qualifying for the World Cup will be an important thing to us as a team. We have never won a match in West Africa in a long time but history can be changed with the coming in of youngsters but we all need to focus,” said.

Mabedi has 23 players to chose from with John Banda leading a legion of four foreign-based players that include defender Dennis Chembezi, who plays in Iraq and midfielder Chifundo Mphasi from Zambia and South Africa-based goalkeeper Brighton Munthali.

The Flames will return to Malawi on Sunday ahead of their second match against Tunisia at the Bingu National stadium in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah scored four goals to as Egypt thumped minnows Djibouti 6-0 in Cairo on Thursday with the Liverpool star now having 53 goals in 93 games for his country.

The Pharaohs’ rivals Nigeria stumbled at home when they were held to a shock 1-1 home draw by Lesotho in Group C despite dominating the game. Semi Ajayi’s late equaliser spared Nigeria’s blushes after a Motlomelo Mkhwanazi opener.

The result ramps up pressure on Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro just months out from the Africa Cup of Nations as injured striker Victor Osimhen was sorely missed as the Super Eagles lacked cutting edge against the minnows. Peseiro’s men face a quick response when they meet Sierra Leone on Sunday.

Mozambique claimed a rare away win in Botswana to liven up Group G, while Algeriawere unconvincing 3-1 victors over Somalia as coach Djamel Belmadi took off stars Riyad Mahrez and Amine Gouiri at halftime.

Gabon fought back to edge Kenya 2-1 thanks to late strikes from MLS top scorer Denis Bouanga and Guelor Kanga while Burundi won their first game 3-2 against The Gambiain. Sudan and Togo drew 1-1 in their Libya-hosted clash.

Cape Verde and Angola failed to capitalise on their Group D opener, drawing 0-0 in a game of missed chances while Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) defeated Mauritania 2-0 at home in Group B.—Additional reporting by CAFonline