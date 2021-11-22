Malawian employees’ compensation mechanism fraught with fraud—ECAM

FDH Bank donates K1.5m to ECAM conference to address challenges employers face

* We applaud ECAM’ efforts as the ‘voice of the employers

* ECAM has strived to protect the rights of employers and letting their voices heard

By Duncan Mlanjira

One of the topics on the agenda for this year’s Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM) annual lake conference is set to discuss and address challenges being faced by the social security coverage, which is very low.

This is contained in the ‘Malawi Decent Work Country Programme II, which observed that the challenges being faced on the low social security coverage have been compounded by the fact that compensation mechanism for employees is fraught with fraud.

This was quoted by ECAM’s Executive Council member, Anne Chavula when FDH Bank sponsored K1.5 million towards the annual conference set for December 3 at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi.

Chavula said Malawi’s Occupation Safety & Health (OSH) Profile 2020 shows a record number of accidents totalling 2,417 and that a “staggering K848 million was paid out as compensation out of 656 settlements made in 2019”.

“As the Malawi OSH Profile 2020 has indicated, there are significant challenges that the country has to address if it has to attain its development agenda by effectively tackling occupation safety and health issues.”

Thus she said the conference intends to discuss at length all challenges that are highlighted in the Malawi OSH Profile 2020 report and to share insights from companies on challenges in managing OSH activities and propose solutions.

The conference will also “offer an opportunity for the business community to interact with the Government on what is being done to curb the rising number of industrial accidents”.

“The conference will also gather recommendations that will be used to lobby government in the on-going policy and legislative changes to OSH laws and regulations that respond to the current operating environment and international standards.”

She also said they are set to discuss the Malawi2063 Agenda that looks at industrialization as one of the pillars of development for creating jobs and wealth in the country.

“We are honoured of FDH Holdings’ membership to ECAM and this Diamond sponsorship of K1.5 million is greatly appreciated. FDH is our first sponsor for this important function on ECAM’ calendar.”

In his remarks, FDH’s Head of Human Resource, Chrispin Chikwama said being a home-grown institution with over 850 employees across the country, they decided to assist ECAM in order to applaud the association’s efforts as the ‘Voice of the Employers’.

“ECAM has always strived to protect the rights of the employers in the country and letting their voices heard.

“As an employer committed and dedicated to employee welfare and development, we resonate with this and are honoured to support your efforts by sponsoring the conference.

“We hope that this is a beginning of a great partnership as we grow together as illustrated in our motto; ‘Grow With Us — so let us grow together,” Chikwama said.

FDH Holdings Plc has an Employee Engagement vision of making the group of companies a “great place to work for” by motivating its staff into productive employees.