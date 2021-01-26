Malawi top golf pros Chidale, Kachepatsonga, Moses off to Kenya for 3 Safari Tour tournaments

Kachepatsonga, Chidale and Moses at Kamuzu International Airport just before their departure

* Courtesy of air ticket sponsorship from Optichem Ltd, Sunseed Oil and Hallmark Creations

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi top golf pros — Paul Chidale, Victor Kachepatsonga and Simon Moses — left for Kenya on Tuesday to play in three Safari Tours that will start from January 30 in Mombasa at Nyali Golf & Country Club, followed by Muthaiga Golf Club on February 6 and finally on February 20 at Karen Golf Club.

In a statement Malawi Professional Golfers Association (PGAMW) says they are very grateful to all individuals and companies for the financial support rendered to the players to meet their four-week upkeep expenses in Nairobi.

The upkeep allowances for the three have been sponsored by various well-wishers that include Hallmark Creations ($700); Royal Motors ($200); and BCS Computers also at $200.

Individual support came from Justin Mkandawire ($200; Gabriel Kambale (K100,000); Malata ($100); William Nuka ($100); Sabil Jussab ($100); Mr Austin ($100); Dennis Mwanika (K50,000); Gift Kawamba (K50,000); G. Ngwaza (K50,000); Dan Kuwali (K50,000).

Others are R. Dilawo (K50,000); Webster Kaunga ($50); Chris Mpanga (K21,000); Wasim Giga K20,000; Z. Kalatera (K10,000) and H. Bhaghat ($15).

“Each player is expected to spend approximately $1,500 for their stay and anyone wishing to contribute can contact the players directly to deposit in their accounts or PGAMW for guidance.

“The players are expected to return home on February 26,” said the statement.

Initially, PGAMW solicited sponsorship for Chidale and Kachepatsonga only, which Optichem Ltd, Sunseed Oil provided through air tickets and after appealing for more support for the two’s upkeep allowances, Hallmark Creations came in to fly out Moses as well.

The Malawi pros have missed the first Tour that was played from January 13 due to lack of sponsorship.

In October last year, Sunseed Oil, Seedco and NBS Bank also provided air tickets and upkeep allowances for Chidale to play in two Kenya Safari Tours.

In November last year, Chidale lived up to the expectations that he is rising higher as the country’s top pro when he clinched the three-day pro category of the SeedCo Lilongwe Open.

Amongst the foreign pros that contested included Irvin Mazibuko, former champion of one of South Africa’s prestigious pro tournament, the Sunshine Tour.

Following his excellent performance in the SeedCo Lilongwe Open, Chidale was specially invited to participate in Zambia’s Suscon invitational pro golf played at Bonanza Golf Course in Lusaka, Zambia.

Chidale had led the field of the top notch pros for two days but settled for third position on the third day, having been dislodged by Zambia’s top pro Madaliso Muthiya.