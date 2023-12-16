Malawi playing South Africa midday in boys final of CAF African schools championship COSAFA qualifiers



After winning all their four of their group matches of the CAF African schools championship COSAFA qualifiers — that included pipping hosts Zimbabwe, Malawi are playing South Africa from 12:00hrs CAT in the final.

In their first game on Thursday, Malawi beat the hosts 4-0 through goals from Yamikani Masamba, Justin Chipewa, Ishmael Bwanali and James Lumbe before seeing off Mozambique 3-0 through Deborah Jere and a brace from Khumbiso Gudugwe.

Then they beat Botswana 2-1 through James Musongole and James Lumbe, who was to be named Player of the Match before beating Eswatini 2-0 through Shadreck Nyirenda and Ishmael Bwanali — with Lumbe also voted Player of the Match.

Malawi girls finished second in Group A after tying on 8 points with Botswana and Mozambique and separated by several factors and Malawi got the second spot after drawing twice.

The girls did not concede a single goal in their pool stage matches, but the two 0-0 draws cost them a place in the decider and it was a complicated equation with three teams finishing on eight points in the final standings.

After head-to-head could not separate them, it eventually came down to goal-difference in all pool matches between Botswana and Mozambique after Malawi were eliminated from top spot having not scored a goal against their two rivals.

It then came down to head-to-head and goal-difference between Botswana Mozambique, where the former came out on top.