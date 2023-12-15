2023 TNM Zampira closes after splashing out over K30m in prizes

* Nyasa Big Bullets supporter, Kingsley Masoambeta emerged the final winner of the monthly K2 million prize



By Duncan Mlanjira

The 2023 season of Malawi’s top-flight football avenue, TNM Super League — whose curtain on the pitch fell two weeks ago that saw Nyasa Big Bullets winning the title for 5th consecutive season — has finally concluded through the final monthly draw of the TNM Zampira fans promotion.

Even after being crowned champions of 2023 TNM Super League, it seems joy cannot be detached from Nyasa Big Bullets as its Mtsiriza-based supporter, Kingsley Masoambeta emerged the final winner of the monthly K2 million prize — having correctly predicted that the Blantyre Derby between the Bullets and Mighty Wanderers would end in one-all draw.

Reacting to the news of his winning, the 35-year-old domestic worker praised God for the miracle: “It is God and only Him made it possible that I should win — it is His inspiration. I am going through many challenges financially, therefore, this is redemption.

He said he will ensure financial sustainability by investing the money to start a strong business while he will donate football equipment that will be purchased with part of the prize money to Kanjonji Primary School in Mchinji.

From the K2 million prize money, K1 million was for the monthly winners’ personal use and the other half is channeled towards the procurement of football equipment for a school, in line with the promotion’s conditions.

The promotion runs simultaneously with the TNM Super League that aims at creating buzz and engagement with the soccer lovers and throughout its eight months period, TNM has splashed out cash and airtime prizes to soccer fans countrywide — with over K30 million just for this season alone.

Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s head of brand & marketing communication, said the 2023 Zampira has been a great success that was launched in April where the compan brought in several exciting incentives to help soccer fans win big.

“We are pleased to note that through those interventions participation in the promotion has been great leading,” Jonazi said. “We believe in creating possibilities for Malawians.

“Over 3,000 football fans won airtime and over 130 won cash prizes, through these statistics, we believe that we have changed lives of many..

Comparatively, 2023 season of Zampira promotion has registered growth in revenue of more than 300% compared to 2022 season and Jonazi said: “The main objective of the promotion is to immerse supporters in the game.

In the 2023 Zampira season, TNM has been giving out K2 million every month and weekly K50,000 cash each to four winners and K2,000 worth of airtime to 100 people.

Apart from having predictions, the promotion also had a daily SMS Trivia Questions component aiming to enhance supporter’s understanding of the game by subscribing and answering daily soccer related questions in which four customers each were winning K50,000 every week.

Meanwhile, the 2023 TNM Super League season wound up last Sunday with Nyasa Bullets retaining the title for the 5th consecutive time when they drew 1-1 against contenders, Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium.

The champions finished with 60 points from 30 games of 16 wins, 12 draws and three losses — three points ahead Silver Strikers (57) and five away from arch rivals, Mighty Wanderers (55), who are third.

Relegated at 16th place in their debut season are Extreme FC, joined by Red Lions who go back to the lower league after bouncing back into the top flight league two seasons ago, who finished on 15th place.

Blue Eagles, who have always given their best in the top flight league without being relegated since time immemorial and were runners up to Bullets last season, are also relegated having finished 14th.

Moyale Barracks escaped relegation by a whisker when they needed to win their last match by a 7-0 margin which they managed to beat Red Lions, to tie on points but through due to goal difference.

The Super League was created in 1986 and was first sponsored by Gillet Nacet, which was composed of eight teams — five from Blantyre & Districts Football League (BDFL) and three from Lilongwe & Districts Football League (LDFL).

Nyasa Big Bullets — formerly named Bata Bullets, Total Bullets and Bakili Bullets have won most of the titles (17) as inaugural champions in 1986, followed by 1991, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022 and 2023.

Silver Strikers follow at 8 (1993, 1994, 1996, 2008, 2010, 2011–12, 2012-13 and 2013.

Mighty Wanderers won it six times (1990, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2006 and 2017); ESCOM United twice (2007, 2010–11); and once by Admarc Tigers (1989); Civo United ((1987); MDC United (1988); Kamuzu Barracks (2016).