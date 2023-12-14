Warning shots fired as Bullets book their place in Castel Challenge Cup semis to face arch rivals Wanderers

* Fired by Hassan Kajoke (2), Patrick Mwaungulu and Precious Sambani

* From four matches played in the Castel Challenge Cup, Kajoke is the leading scorer with four goals

* One each against Soche Socials and Civil Service United and Wednesday brace

By Duncan Mlanjira

Four shots were fired on Wednesday as Nyasa Big Bullets strolled past Ekwendeni Hammers in the quarterfinal of the Castel Challenge Cup by four goals to nil to make a date with arch rivals Mighty Wanderers in the semifinal.

Two of the warning shots were fired by Hassan Kajoke (11′, 40′), Patrick Mwaungulu (17′) and Precious Sambani 77′ and from four matches played in the Castel Challenge Cup, Kajoke is the leading scorer with four goals from one each against Soche Socials and Civil Service United and Wednesday brace.

The Bullets have scored 12 goals and conceded two — sending a message of intent at adding this inaugural competition to their trophy shelf that’s already has the FDH Bank Cup and the TNM Super League trophy.

In an interview with nyasabigbullets.com, Bullets coach kept his thoughts on facing Wanderers by being modest to say they are facing “good side that has been playing good football and for them to reach this stage, it means they have been doing well — but we are prepared for them and we will see how it goes.”

Following their 3-0 Castel Challenge Cup quarterfinal triumph over Moyale Barracks on Sunday, and on the possibility of another Blantyre Derby against arch rivals Nyasa Big Bullets the Nomads coach Mark Harrison said they were ready to meet any opponent that comes on their way.

“Whether we meet Bullets or Ekwendeni, our expectation is that it will be good game with amazing football,” he had said.

Another thrilling encounter on Wednesday was between Silver Strikers and Blue Eagles in which six goals as the Bankers beat the Nankhaka-based cops 4-2.

Silver scored the Maxwell Paipi (20)’, Emmanuel Kaunga (29’), Innocent Shema (55’), Patrick Macheso (66′) while Blue Eagles hit through Blessings Makwasa (8′) and Macdonald Lameck (36’).