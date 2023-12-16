Malawi fall to South Africa in final of CAF African schools championship COSAFA qualifiers

* Malawi first scored through Okestar Kanyenda of Zolozolo CDSS in the 19th minute

Malawi lost 0-3 to South Africa after post-march penalties, which ended 1-1 after regulation time of the final of the CAF African schools championship COSAFA qualifiers 2023 that was hosted by Zimbabwe from Thursday.

Malawi first scored through Okestar Kanyenda of Zolozolo CDSS in the 19th minute but South Africa equalised three minutes later through Rhys Spencer Ferguson.

It had been a fairytale run for the Malawi squad as they won all their four of their group matches — that included pipping hosts Zimbabwe 4-0 in their opening match on Thursday through goals from Yamikani Masamba, Justin Chipewa, Ishmael Bwanali and James Lumbe.

They went on to beat Mozambique 3-0 through Deborah Jere and a brace from Khumbiso Gudugwe and Botswana 2-1 through James Musongole and James Lumbe, who was to be named Player of the Match.

Lumbe was again voted Player of the Match when they beat Eswatini 2-0 through Shadreck Nyirenda and Ishmael Bwanali.

Malawi girls finished second in Group A after tying on 8 points with Botswana and Mozambique and separated by several factors and Malawi got the second spot after drawing twice.

The girls did not concede a single goal in their pool stage matches, but the two 0-0 draws cost them a place in the decider and it was a complicated equation with three teams finishing on eight points in the final standings.

After head-to-head could not separate them, it eventually came down to goal-difference in all pool matches between Botswana and Mozambique after Malawi were eliminated from top spot having not scored a goal against their two rivals.

It then came down to head-to-head and goal-difference between Botswana Mozambique, where the former came out on top.

The two full squads comprise:

Boys

Goalkeepers: Precious Malunga (Mbayani Primary), Adam Daiton (Baka Primary), Chisomo Mdoka (Salima Secondary);

Defenders: Abdul Razack Mohamed (Anthens), Jefrey Bisani (Anthens), Wilfred Mapira (Riverside Private), Menson Mwakapenda (Chibavi Primary), James Lumbe (Salima Secondary), James Msongole (Salima Secondary);

Midfielders: Justin Chipewa (Nansengwe), Shadreck Nyirenda (Boma CDSS), Faizal Mangulenje Phiri (Anthens), Moffat Mnyontho (Mphatso Private), Hajir Muhajiri (Otama Private), Amos Nyirenda (Chibavi CDSS), Okestar Kanyenda (Zolozolo CDSS), Angel Manda (Kauwa), Yamikani Masamba (Mwanazanga);

Strikers: Tinga Nkhoma (Anthens), Chisomo Mbewe (Chankhoni CDSS), Ishumael Bwanali (Salima Secondary)



Girls

Goalkeepers: Violet Tsokwe (Chilambula), Bridget Afiki (Likuni);

Defenders: Maureen Mataya (Bangwe), Thokozani Enock (Kakule), Tabitha Betha (Kang’oma), Martha Mwakikunga (ChibaviI;

Midfielders: Faluna Umali (Easy Private), Victoria Mkwala (Anthens), Juliet Kaluwa (Anthens), Rabecca Banda (M’buka), Debora Jere (Anthens);

Strikers: Ethel Tambala (Athens), Sofina Mandiseni (Nafutsa), Zione George (Chibavi), Khumbiso Gudugwe (Mwenyekondo).