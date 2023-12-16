Landslide victory as Haiya ousts Nyamilandu as FAM president by 23 to 13 votes



By Duncan Mlanjira

After being on the seat of Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for 19 years unbeaten, Walter Nyamilandu Manda finally met his match through Fleetwood Haiya who won by 23 votes to 13 during the association’s elective general assembly held in Mzuzu today.

The position of 1st vice-president went to Madalitso Kuyera beating James Mwenda by 19 votes to 17 after a rerun following an 18-18 tie — another bitter pill for Mwenda, who lost to Nyamilandu for the top post five years ago.

The 2nd vice-president is bow Lameck Zetu Khonje, who saw off Othaniel Hara by 21 votes to 15 while the female representative slot in FAM executive committee has gone to Felister Dossi — triumphing over Mervis Mangulenje by 21 votes to 15.

Following a tie breaker between Bernard Harawa and Raphael Humba for the post of executive committee, Harawa won the rerun by 28 votes to 8 to join Patrick Kapanga, Daudi Mtanthiko and Chimango Munthali.

The first run of voting for the executive committee had Daud Mtanthiko getting 8 votes; Chimango Munthali (7) and the tie at 6 points by Harawa, Humba and Patrick Kapanga while Chancy Gondwe didn’t earn a single vote even from those who nominated him.

The rerun saw Harawa and Humba tying at 9 points while Kapanga sailed through with 18.

It has been a rollercoaster road to the election of president prior to which Nyamilandu had appealed against the nomination of Haiya, saying he was ineligible to contest as he was supposed to first resign his post as president of Super League of Malawi (SULOM).

When announcing names of nominees on November 18, FAM elections committee goofed when it indicated that any party not satisfied were to appeal within 7 days of the publication.

Nyamilandu went on to challenge — six days after on November 24 — but FAM rejected the petition, arguing that the electoral committee erred in giving the 7 days deadline, saying Article 12 (2) of the FAM Electoral Code provides that ‘any appeal, with its reasons, shall be sent by registered post or delivered in exchange for confirmation of receipt to FAM general secretariat within 3 days of receipt of the electoral committee’s decision.

Thus Nyamilandu ought to have filed his appeal on or before November 21 and even chided their own president that he “knew or ought to have known” that the press release announcing names of the nominees must have yielded to the Electoral Code.

Thus FAM dismissed Nyamilandu’s appeal even though it held water of Haiya’s ineligibility to contest as FAM president as he still held post of SULOM president and that as a director of Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club.

Through his lawyers, Makiyi, Kanyenda & Associates, quoted Article 39(3)(h) of Fam Statutes, and argued that the elections committee “erred at law and in fact by purporting to approve Haiya as a duly nominated candidate for the post of FAM presidency” — and therefore Nyamilandu “is the only and sole candidate duly nominated”.

He further emphasised that Haiya was not duly nominated as candidate and by operation of law Haiya is automatically ineligible and disqualified to participate as a candidate for the post of FAM president or to participate as a candidate for any other post.

He quoted provisions of Article 39 that says, among others, that an aspirated should be a bonafide citizen of Malawi; be at least 30 years of age; have played an active role in football, as player or an official for a period of at least 3 consecutive or cumulative years of the last 5 years before being nominated.

It also says the candidate should not at the same time hold any position in a member of a club subordinate to Member except for those representing the National Women’s Football Association and SULOM.

They should also not at same time be a member of an independent committee of FAM — further emphasizing with attached copies of notice of change of directors issued under section 172 of the Companies Act, 2013, which indicates Haiya does hold a position as a director of Nyasa Big Bullets and is a member of FAM by virtue of SULOM in terms of Article 12(a) of FAM Statutes.

But the appeal fell short as Nyamilandu followed the deadline of 7 days set by the electoral committee instead of 3 days of the FAM Electoral Code.

FAM general secretary argued in the association’s response that “FAM Elections Committee has no powers to change the FAM Electoral Code”.

Haiya was elected SULOM president in February this year with an eye to contest for the hot seat of FAM presidency to oust Nyamilandu, whom critics says the Confederation of African Football (CAF executive member since July this year, had overstayed on his position.