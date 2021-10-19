Malawi, Kenya renew bilateral agreements

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta during a previous meeting with Chakwera

By Alex Chitwere, MANA in Nairobi

Malawi and Kenya have renewed commitment to bilateral relations following the end of the 3rd Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) on Monday in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Principal Secretary, Luckie Sikwese said the session — which involved officials from the two governments — focused on reviewing relations the two

have enjoyed over the years and how they can benefit in the future.

“The JPCC, which is a precursor to the visit by President Lazurus Chakwera, is aimed to revive and strengthen relationships by way of ensuring that there are sound MoU’s (memorandum of understanding) through the JPCC framework.

“Our meeting today is the realization that in Africa free trade area, Kenya is also a member of COMESA, we need to do a little more than we have done before,” he said.

Sikwese gave of an example of products from Malawi like legumes which find their way in Kenya through uncharted routes as one of the focus areas to promote trade.

His host counterpart, Chief Administrative Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ababu Namwamba said the meeting is timely as they are talking about continental free trade area that is intended to ease the free movement of goods.

“This meeting has given fresh importance for us to take our relationship to the next level,” he said. “Currently, trade between the two countries stands at two billion Kenyan shillings but there is more potential that we would love to see realized and JPCC provide a platform for areas of engagement, cooperation, trade and commerce.”

Namwamba further said they want to see more Malawian products like Malawi Gin, sugar and more on the Kenyan markets.

The meeting has preceded a three-day visit by President Chakwera who has an agenda of enhancing the Malawi’s relations with its neighbors.

Chakwera with his counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya have agreed to urgently revive the Cooperation taking into cognizant of the various opportunities that lies between the two countries.

Kenya is one of Malawi’s strong allies in the East African bloc that can ably assist Malawi to penetrate further into the region’s market.

On Wednesday, President Chakwera is going to be special guest at the 2021 Mashujaa (Heroes) Day Celebrations, day was set aside to honor all the heroes in Kenya, which will be held at Wang’guru Stadium in Kirinyanga County some 200kms from Nairobi.

The Malawi leader is also expected to deliver a keynote address at the Malawi Investment Forum and meeting Malawians living in Kenya, among other things.