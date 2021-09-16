Malawi Institute of Internal Auditors set for annual conference as FDH Bank supports with K1.5m sponsorship

FDH’s Allans Nkhoma (right) presenting the sponsorship to IIAM president Ackson Banda

Chipambano Mbewe

FDH Bank has supported Institute of Internal Auditors Malawi (IIAM) by sponsoring K2 million towards the hosting of its annual conference scheduled for November 4-7 at Sun ‘n’ Sand Holiday Resort in Mangochi.

Receiving the sponsorship on Wednesday at FDH Financial Holdings Head Office in Blantyre, IIAM president Ackson Banda applauded the Bank for the support, saying it will help them to have a successful and fruitful conference, whose theme is ‘Resilience in Turbulent Times’.

“Our budget is set at K110 million to cater for the conference and we are still searching for such partnership we’ve had from FDH Bank to complement our coffers.

“What FDH has done today is a very encouraging development and we are extremely happy because we are now confident that we’ll fulfil everything that we planned,” Banda said.

He said the conference’s theme is for the delegates to discuss and address the challenges the country’s economy is facing due to CoVID-19.

“Such conferences allow auditors to share knowledge and skills from their latest experiences that allow them to initiate new ideas from well experienced people as a way forward.

“Thus the theme Resilience in Turbulent Times in order for the delegates to think ahead since CoVID-19 is still with us and we can’t wait for it in order to continue moving forward,” he said.

FDH Bank’s Head of Internal Audit, Allans Nkhoma said they have come in to support the IIAM conference as part of their appreciation to the role that internal auditors play in the country as well as within their own business.

Nkhoma said they thought it prudent to support IIAM because it has proved to be a professional and disciplined institution, which is very transparency and accountability in the way it does its business.

“We have our own core values and some of them are innovation , teamwork, customer satisfaction, employee development as well as transparency and accountability.

“Some of these core values are in line with those of IIAM and this is one of the things that has made us to support them because we are also assured that this conference which will bring together various key players in the financial sector that will give opportunity to the practitioners to share development and economic ideas,” Nkhoma said.