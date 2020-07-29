Lisungwi irrigation scheme project on course

By Maston Kaiya, MANA

There are high prospects that a multimillion World Bank funded Lisungwi Irrigation Scheme project in Ntcheu will be completed by October, 2020.

Ntcheu District Irrigation Officer, Limbani Mzembe disclosed this Tuesday, when together with Ntcheu District Commissioner (DC) Francis Matewere, toured the construction sites beside other irrigation schemes in the district.

The other irrigation schemes which were visited are Chikondi, Namadidi, Linungwi and Muthe.

Mzembe, who was impressed with the construction progress so far, said the development will boost people’s livelihoods in the area when completed.

“People in various districts across the country including Blantyre, Lilongwe and Zomba depend on Tsangano for Irish potatoes and other commodities.

“This development will boost income for the farmers of these areas once it is completed,” he said.

World Bank, through the Malawi Drought Recovery and Resilience Project has pumped in K700 million for the irrigation project, which is being managed by a committee whose chairperson is Mailosi Silver.

The chairperson pledged that his committee will ensure safety and security of equipment at the scheme.