Lilongwe Police recover stolen items; Two arrested for being illegally found with ivory in Mzimba

The suspects and the recovered stolen property

By Natasha Muthete & Aliko Munde

Lilongwe Police Station has recovered household items and motor vehicle accessories worth over K7 million suspected to have been stolen after the arrest of six suspects in connection to a series of robberies that have been taking place in some parts of the Capital City.

The items include two Samsung 55 inch flat screens, one Sumsui 32 inch flat screen, computer monitor, 20 assorted car and solar batteries, over 13 car alternator; starter motors and other valuables.

In a press realese, Lilongwe spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said the items were recovered in locations such as Biwi, Malangalanga, Mchesi and Lilongwe Bus Depot among others.

The arrested suspects are John Moyo (28) of Chiluzi Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Makwangwala in Ntcheu; Shadrick Maluwa (18) from Kalombe Village, T/A Bvumbwe, Thyolo; Kachepa Lackson (21) Majenesa Village, T/A Jalasi, Mangochi; Alex Banda (17), Chonde Village, T/A Mthiramanja, Mulanje and Bright Lenard (17), Kasaphira Village, T/A Kaphuka in Dedza.

“The stations detectives waged war against crime perpetrators aimed at recovering such stolen items,” Chigalu said, adding that the six will appear in court soon to answer their respective charges.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe Police advised residents who lost the said property through robbery to go for identification of the same.

In Mzimba, the Police on Thursday arrested Witness Madeve (24) and Jason Manson (28) for being found in possession of two pieces of raw ivory at Matchumi Village in the district.

Deputy spokesperson for Mzimba Police Station, Sub-Inspector John Nyirongo said their officers from Mpherembe Police Unit received a tip from well-wishers that the duo was offering the ivory for sale.

“The officers followed up the tip and managed to arrest Madeve and Manson after indeed been found with the ivory, weighing 7.16kgs,” Nyirongo said.

He said the value of the ivory is not yet established as it has not yet been analyzed by the Department of the National Parks and Wildlife.

He said the suspects will appear in court soon to answer two counts of being found in possession of listed specimens and dealing with government trophy.

The offences are contrary to Sections 86(1) and 91(1) of the National Parks and Wildlife Act respectively.

Madeve comes from Buleya Village in the area of T/A Buleya in Mulanje District while Manson hails from Melo Village under T/A Mbenje in Nsanje District.