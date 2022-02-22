Malawi ready to host AU’s Regional 5 youth games in December

Main venue, Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe

By Wisdom Ngwira, MANA

The Ministry of Youth & Sports has assured that it is ready to host for the first time the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Regional 5 youth games from December 2-11 this year after pledging to meet AUSC’s specifications.



Speaking in an interview, Principal Secretary, Oliver Kumbambe said that an AUSC delegation has inspected Malawi’s sporting infrastructure in Lilongwe as well as checking on athletes’ preparations.

“We are happy to report that the preparations at three venues that will host the games — National Aquatic Sports Centre, Bingu National Stadium and the netball sports complex — are progressing positively well,” Kumbambe said.

“We are further happy to note that some athletes, who will take part in some sporting disciplines like netball; basketball; boxing; football; judo, among others, have been preparing well in readiness for the December games.”

He also explained that government has deliberately included a significant amount in the 2022-2023 national budget to cater for the games.

The AUSC delegation was led by Regional 5 games chief executive officer, Stain Mutoya, who said at the moment they are happy with how the Malawi government has committed itself in ensuring that the country successfully hosts the event.

“We have managed to meet and engage with the country’s Sports Minister in his capacity as chairperson for the Council of Sports Ministers to update him on African sports terrain and Regional 5 status.

“We are also excited to get Malawi’s political goodwill looking at the decision to finance the hosting of the games,” he said.

Malawi’s Minister of Sports was elected as as chairperson AUSC Region 5 management board’ Council of Ministers (the Troika) in 2019 during the tenure of former Minister Francis Phiso.

The Troika comprises sports ministers from Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswathini, Namibia, Angola, Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia and Malawi.

The appointment of Malawi into Troika followed Malawi’s obligation to host the 2022 AUSC Region 5 Under-20 Games.

Acting Sports Council Executive Secretary Henry Mereka said in 2019 that the AUSC Region 5 Under-20 Youth Games happen biennially and are hosted by member countries on rotational basis.

The games attract the following sporting codes: football (men and women), netball, athletics (boys and girls), boxing (boys and girls), athletics for visually impaired (VI) finalize paralympic (boys and girls), basketball (boys and girls), judo (boys and girls), lawn tennis (boys and girls), gymnastics (boys and girls), volleyball (boys and girls) and swimming (boys and girls).—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express