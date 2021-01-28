Lands Deputy Minister Abida Mia donates Brahman bull towards ‘Feed the Frontline Healthcare Workers Fund’

Della and Aj inspecting their gift at S&A Cold Storage

* An initiative to provide a meal a day for COVID-19 treatment unit staff

* Attracting massive whole-handed support from public

* DPP Southern Region committee condoles Mia family

By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & Mayamiko Phiri, contributor

Deputy Minister of Lands, Abida Mia has donated a big Brahman bull that has been processed into over 400kgs of beef to be used to prepare meals to COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers in various treatment units of the Southern Region.

Mia, Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombedzi, donated the bull through S&A Cold Storage in her personal capacity and this is her second contribution to the initiative as she also donated 300Kgs of rice last week.

Mia lost her husband, Sidik Mohammad Mia on January 12 due to COVID-19 related complications.

Mia, who was Minister of Transport and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice-president died together with Minister of Local Government, Lingson Belekanyama on the same day.

In their vote of thanks, managers of Feed the Frontline Healthcare Workers Fund, Della and her husband Aj Kulemeka said: “We are so thankful and grateful for this kind gesture. This will go a long way and may Allah bless you and your family.”

Lucy Chaduka was so blown over with Mia’s gesture and also asked the Lord to bless her in the trying times she is facing following the loss of her husband — yet she found the energy to give to others in need as she has always done.

On Wednesday, the Democratic progressive party (DDP) regional committee for the South travelled to Chikwawa to condole the Mia family.

The delegation, that included regional secretary Hannah Chatheka, organising secretary, Rudo Chimbalanga and other senior officials, was led by DPP Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha.

Mchacha described late Sidik Mia as a true patriot who was putting interest of the country as first priority and “as such his untimely demise shook former president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and the entire DDP leadership.

MP for Chikwawa South East, Elias Karim spoke on behalf of the late Mia’s family and applauded the DPP officials for taking their time to visit the them.

Afterwards the DPP officials proceeded to senior chief Mbenje headquarters to condole the family for the death of Senior Chief Mbenje.

Mbenje, born Tiferanji Vizyalona, passed on January 27 at Kamuzu Central Hospital from COVID-19 related complications.

Meanwhile, the Feed the Frontline Healthcare Workers Fund initiative has so far received so much support that they are even providing meals for COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers at Zomba Central Hospital on Wednesday.

A team that was mobilized for Zomba served lunch and supper and the managers disclose that as more support comes in they intend to reach out to the Central and Northern Regions.

“Together we can — let’s reach out to Central and Northern regions’ COVID-19 healthcare facilities and frontliners,” they said.

Interestingly, Della celebrated her birthday on Wednesday but that did not stop her from continuing with her charity work.

Her husband, Aj posted on Facebook: “Happy Birthday to the Queen of our household. May you continue to put God first in everything you do. You are a kind, compassionate, generous, hardworking businesswoman, a good mother and wife — your cup shall continue to overflow with blessings. I love you Ma — cheers to the next 40.”

The main focus on helping in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is on pooling together funds to procure essential medical supplies for all hospital treatment units for the pandemic and Della and Aj decided to join the private citizens intervention with a difference.

They decided to try out this initiative by injecting K1 million and called on wellwishers, individuals and companies to donate towards their cause.

They took cognizance that the frontline healthcare workers are always busy because of the large numbers of patients to look after that they rarely afford a break to dash for a meal outside hospital campus.

“They rarely eat. Let us say ‘Thank you’ [in a special way] by providing a meal per day. This is not a call for one day, we will appreciate any kind of amount as it will go a long way.”

The couple is asking the public willing to assist to contact them — Della on the numbers: 0991 289 123/0885 289 123 (email: dellakulemeka@gmail.com).

And through Aj Andrew on: 0999 204 459/0881 847 503 (email: andykulemeka@gmail.com). They are located in New Naperi, Naperi Road, next to Joy Radio in Blantyre.

A single meal is costing about K1,000 and the food is prepared by private caterers as one way of helping their small and medium entrepreneurship.