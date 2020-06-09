Kumwamba desperately seeks sponsorship for winners’ cash prizes for his Mulanje race

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi’s international mountain trail running (Ultra marathon) specialist, Edson Kumwamba says he is set to organising the 30km trail trail race to be held in Mulanje on June 21 but he just short of securing sponsorship for the winners cash prizes.

Kumwamba said the preparations for the race he solely initiated are on course as he has sponsorship for water, instant energy drink, T-shirts, caps and sanitizers in response to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

“But we are still looking for sponsoship for cash prizes just to motivate the athletes and create a stiff competitive spirit amongst them,” he said.

“I have approached, and am, for anyone who can help with any amount of money we can split it to top 3 for both categories and if it’s more it can get up to top the 5.

“I have received positive response so far and I am keeping my fingers crossed that come June 21, the cash will be ready for the ultimate aspect of the race, the prize,” Kumwamba said.

The race has been named ‘Legend Trail Challenge Series’ as it will be in three legs — first in Mulanje, second in Thyolo and the third’s logistics — and those that shall run and finish all the series will be labeled as ‘The Legend’.

Kumwamba, who decided to create the route because there is only one trail race in Malawi — the annual Mulanje Mountain Porter’s Race — said the Legend Trail Challenge has attracted elite athletes and beginners as well as foreigners living in the country.

Trail runners in the country just prepare once in a year for the Mulanje Mountain Porter’s Race, taking away competitive spirit amongst athletes or any proper development of trail athletes in Malawi.

His trail race does not go up the mountain like the Porter’s Race but it will be run around the Mulanje communities to create more hype because the athletes will be more visible than on the mountain trail.

Last year, Kumwamba formed an athletics club in Mulanje, which participated well in the Blantyre City Marathon held on September 9, 2019.

One athlete Jafali Jossam managed to be on the winners podium by clinching third place in a time of 2:34:37hrs in his first-ever 42.2km marathon and he was just shy by 5:01 minutes away from the champion, Mphatso Nadolo, who clocked 2:29:38.

Kumwamba club had six athletes with women category being represented by Dorothy Gawani, who came 4th in 3:18:58, which was 13:03 minutes from champion — South Africa-based Nalicy Chirwa, who finished in 3:05:55.

And she was behind last year’s champion, Theresa Master, who clocked 3:17:11, to claim third place. The women’s second position was taken by last year’s runner-up, Doris Fisher in 3:16:31.

The other Mulanje athletes were Elias Chapola, who was 6th in 2:40:02; Kumwamba himself on 7th in 2:41:38; Evance Nyazule on 15th in 2:58:36 while Yohane Dalion was 24th in 3:28:34.

Kumwamba rose to prominence in ultra races whilst in South Africa and some of the races he has done include Al Marmoom Ultramarathon in Dubai, which is dubbed the longest desert marathon in the world at 270km.

In South Africa, he has done 100km Ultra Trail Cape Town, 44kms Table Mountain Challenge, 90km Marathon du Mont Blanc in France among many others.

Born in Nchathu Village, Traditional Authority Nkanda in Mulanje District, Kumwamba became interested to become an athlete when he was just nine years old when his mother used to take him to watch the Mulanje Porters Race.

After doing his studies at DAPP vocational school in welding and fabrication, he left Malawi in 2002 for greener pastures in South Africa and since he still had the passion for running, he joined the trail racing club there where he rose to prominence before relocating back home two years ago.