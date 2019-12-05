Kasungu introduces HIV self-test

By Amos Banda, MANA

Partners have intensified intervention activities in an effort to reduce new HIV infections through introduction of HIV self-test in Kasungu.

Speaking during a review meeting for the HIV prevention technical working group, Kasungu District Interfaith Aids Committee (DIAC) chairperson, Alikanjero Kanyemba hailed the cooperation that is there between faith communities, partners and the government in the fight against HIV spread in the district.

“We had problems at first with the faith communities to embrace some of the interventions that we have put in place to help in prevention of HIV spread.

“For instance, they opposed distribution of condoms, but after a series of interface meetings with them we now have good working relations and it has boosted the fight against HIV and Aids escalation,” Kanyemba said.

In his remarks, Kasungu Municipal Council Aids Coordinator, Ophman Ndekha, said he is hopeful that with the progress of the HIV prevention activities in the district, there will be reduction in number of people with new infections.

“HIV and Aids prevention partners are working hard and the intervention activities are progressing very well, if we continue like this, we expect to see a reduction in the number of new infections in the district.

“We have so far managed to reach out to almost all walks of people and we have good response which gives us hope that there will be a positive result with these activities in place,” Ndekha said.

In an interview on Tuesday, Kasungu District Hospital HIV Testing and Counseling (HTC) Coordinator, Patrick Kadango said there has been a tremendous progress of the prevention activities in the district.

“At first HIV test was conducted at hospitals only, this time around we have taken the tests to the communities, making it easier for the people to know their status and access counseling regarding their condition, a development that shows a great progress in our efforts,” Kadango said.

Kadango said in an effort to reinforce the intervention further, HIV self-test has been introduced in the district.

“Since our target is to reach out to everyone with the interventions, we have also introduced HIV self-test which allows those who are not willing to come to the hospital for HIV test and counselling to find out about their status and later provide them with the necessary counselling.

“With all these activities in progress, we are assured that we will see a reduction in the spreading of HIV in the district,” he said.