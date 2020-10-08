Karonga Central Constituency by-election candidate Nthakomwa arrives for nomination papers presentation in oxcart

By Jordan Simeon-Phiri, MEC Stringer

Characterised by pomp, fun and glamour, candidates presented their nomination papers for the Member of Parliament by-election in Karonga Central Constituency in which independent aspirant Florence Shackie Nthakomwa spiced up the event by arriving on an oxcart.

She was accompanied by a sizeable but mesmerized horde of supporters and Nthakomwa described her mode of travel as a symbol of closeness to the electorates.

“My coming here on an oxcart signifies the passion for the community which uses these carts as a means of transporting their farm produce.”

Nthakomwa said people of the area should expect meaningful development once voted into power.

“Therefore, people should expect health facilities equipped with essential drugs, portable water, improved agricultural services, education and empowered women and youth,” she said.

The second to present papers was a 27-year-old Nellie Sichali representing Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD), who came on a convoy of about 10 motorcycles and said her focus will be to uplift the social economic welfare of the people.

At noon, UTM Party candidate Frank Mwenifumbo availed himself in the company of the national executive committee (NEC) and district committee members in a fleet of cars.

Former Lupembe Ward Councillor, who is the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspiring candidate Ernest Mwalughali was the fourth candidate to present his papers.

Meanwhile, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate, Simeon Harrison was centre of attraction when presenting his nomination papers for Mangochi West constituency.

Harrison, who is contesting for the second time in the area after dragging Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to court for presiding over a flawed election.

He was the last candidate to present the papers after his counterparts — Dickson Mtambalika MMD; Henry Chikondi Kamtedza (independent); Joyce Chikumba (independent); Geoffrey Chiwondo (UTM) and Reuben Kanyama (DPP).

Harrison expressed happiness that MEC has accepted his credentials and declared that this marks the beginning of his journey to the august House.

The MCP torch-bearer promised to conduct a violence free campaign, saying he wants a free, fair and credible election.



“I want MEC to preside over a credible and successful election. This should start from us through our conduct,” he said.

On his part, MEC constituency returning officer, William Mputa urged the competing candidates to champion peace throughout the campaign period to let the electoral body conduct an election devoid of violence and irreligularities.

He also implored the candidates to choose literate monitors during the election to competently follow the process of the election.

MEC is conducting the by-elections in five constituencies and one ward after the High Court annulled the 2019 elections results and death of candidates.

The constituencies are: Mangochi West, Mangochi North-East, Phalombe North, Lilongwe North West and Karonga Central constituencies and Makhuwira South Ward in Chikwawa East Constituency.—Additional reporting by Ayamba Kandodo, MEC Stringer