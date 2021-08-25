Illovo Sugar Malawi launches online cooking and baking challenge for its consumers

Katandula launching the promotion on Tuesday

By Duncan Mlanjira

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has launched an eight-week consumer online promotion called ‘Every Day Chef’ enticing consumers to engage in a fun and creative way through cooking and baking using the different variety of sugar which it produces for local market.

The consumers are being asked to submit a photo of a baked treat or dish and the Illovo Sugar that was used on Illovo Sugar Malawi Tseketseke Facebook page to enter and stand the chance of winning millions of kwachas.

At the launch on Tuesday at its Head Office in Limbe, Illovo Sugar Malawi Managing Director, Lekani Katandula said the Tseketseke Moments promotion will be rewarding its consumers for their loyalty and help in creating demand for refined and dark demerara sugar.

“Through this online competition consumers will be requested to post recipes as well as tips on cooking and baking using Illovo sugar,” he said. “The most liked recipe will enter into final Cook-Off competition to be hosted by the company.”

He said a total of K8 million will be won at the final Cook-Off competition, which will include a first place prize of K5 million with the runner-up receiving K2 million and K1 million for the third place.

To complement the online promotion — that started on Tuesday August 24 to run up to November 31 — Illovo will be running shopping mall promotions during the weekends where a chef or baker will be demonstrating the use of Illovo sugar in baking and cooking activities.

In addition to shopping mall product usage promotions, the company will also run in store sales promotion where shoppers who will buy 3 or more kilograms of Illovo sugar will be going away with exciting assorted prizes like T-shirts, aprons, cooking utensils, shopping bags and many more.

Katandula said the aim of the campaign is to make Malawians appreciate the different types of sugar that the company produces and how it can be used in all cooking or baking activities.

“Our company produces three types of sugar that are sold on the local market — namely brown sugar, white sugar and dark demerara sugar,” he said.

Last year, Illovo Sugar Malawi ran a ‘Iponyereni Kwakuya’ promotion from October to December that gave away prizes worth K100 million that targeted traders and this year’s initiative is to complement its commitment to remain consumer focused by ensuring that it is moving with the trends.

The promotion has been named Tseketseke Moments to excite everyday chef or baker a chance for them to share with the company some of the great food recipes they can produce while using Illovo sugar as one of the ingredients.

In his speech, Katandula also emphasised that as the country is now going into the summer, people should be encouraged to drink lots of water to rehydrate their bodies in order to stay healthy.

He also encourage the public to get vaccinated against CoVID-19 while at the same time observing all preventive protocols that are in force, emphasizing that “the pandemic is still with us and we all need to join hands in fighting it”.

In response to the pandemic, contributed resources towards the the fight since its outset last year, donating medical equipment and supplies worth K100 million at the beginning of this year for Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Kasinthula in Chimwala and Nkhotakota.

At the outset of the pandemic last year, it donated K10 million Kameza isolation center in form of hospital beds and monitors and a further K60 million support for Blantyre City Council, Chikwawa and Nkhotakota.

Internally, the company initiated a campaign tagged ‘COVID-19: It’s In Our Hands’ which it launched in April 2020 aimed at encouraging all employees to commit to behaving in a manner that will help stop the spread of the pandemic at work, in their homes and in their communities.

Illovo Sugar always supports other emergencies that affect the communities in its estate district and recently launched a K75 million-worth community intervention project to help with the fight against the spread of CoVID-19 in Dwangwa and Nchalo aimed at engaging with the communitites to highlight underlying behaviours that have createdresistance to adherence to preventive measures as well as vaccine uptake.

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Plc is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange with 76% of the issued share capital held by the Illovo Group and the balance by public and other institutional investors.

The corporate office is based at Limbe with two operations at Nchalo in the South Region and Dwangwa in the Central, producing sugar cane and raw and refined sugar, together with specialty sugars at Nchalo.

Illovo Malawi is the country’s sole sugar producer with more than 60% of total sugar sales sold to domestic consumer and industrial markets, and the balance exported to preferential markets in the EU and the USA, and the surrounding region.

In Malawi, as in Illovo’s other countries of operation except for South Africa, the agricultural operations are significantly enhanced by several factors, including access to secure water sources for irrigation, excellent soils, and ideal climatic conditions to promote optimum cane growth.

Combined, these attributes result in high yielding sugar cane crops which are harvested annually.