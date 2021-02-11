High-profile local matches to be beamed live through pay TV channel on Kiliye Kiliye decoders

MDBNL’s Chirwa (left) and FAM’s vice-President Alide signing the MOU

* It guarantees sustainable revenues for Super League teams

* A perfect way of ensuring fans stay at home whilst enjoying the beautiful game

* The dedicated Pay TV channel will be on number 122

By Duncan Mlanjira

TNM Super League matches and other high profile cup competitions will soon be broadcast live through a first of its kind dedicated pay TV channel on Kiliye Kiliye decoders serviced by Malawi Digital Broadcasting Network (MDBNL).

This follows a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which MDBNL and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) signed on Thursday to set the ball rolling on finalising the establishment of this dedicated local football pay TV channel.

MDBNL Chief Executive Officer, Denis Chirwa said they are all set to switch on the channel once FAM and its content producers provide them with the signal.

“We are here to provide technical expertise to the initiative and as MDBNL, we are ready to carry the channel and roll out once FAM gives us the signal,” Chirwa assured.

“The pay TV channel will be on number 122 and we have capacity of up to two live games at a go.

“As a company, we will make sure that we show the right content as given to us by the producers and we will make sure that the viewers get what their money’s worth.”

FAM vice-president Jabbar Alide said the channel will go a long way in guaranteeing local football’s sustainable revenue.

He added that putting matches on TV consistently will help build the local football brand while helping government fight COVID-19 by encouraging people to stay home.

“The advantage of having this pay TV channel cannot be overemphasized as it guarantees sustainable revenues for our Super League teams — who have struggled financially for a very long time.

“It provides a platform for exposure of our talents and brings Malawian football into the homes of Malawians across the country.

“It provides escalated value of our sponsors as they expose their brands further beyond the stadium walls and it is also a source of employment to many youths who will be involved in production of content, sale of decoders, marketing and customer support services.

“Above all, in these times of COVID-19 pandemic, the pay TV channel is a perfect way of ensuring our fans stay at home whilst enjoying the beautiful game,” he said.

Alide thanked Malawi Government, through the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Information for supporting the initiative and has since urged Malawians to buy the Kiliye Kiliye decoders to support the project.

MDBNL will soon announce details of the subscription procedures.

The affordable Kiliye Kiliye decoders, mostly bought through Post Offices, offer all local TV channels for free but foreign content, including DSTV, attracts subscription.

Its installation does not require a satellite dish and offers high definition pictures.