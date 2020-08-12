HIDCO appalled that COVID-19 health care workers are being stigmatized

By Duncan Mlanjira

Housing Investment and Development Cooperative (HIDCO) donated scrub suits on Monday to the country’s three referral hospitals, Queen Elizabeth, Kamuzu Central and Mzuzu Central in order to protect frontline COVID-19 health care workers.

Presenting the donation for Kamuzu Central Hospital, HIDCO’s treasurer, Dr. Maureen Chirwa — who is chairperson of the donation initiative’s task force — said they decided to join in the fight against COVID-19 after been appalled with the news that health care workers are being harassed and stigmatized simply for being in the frontline to curb the pandemic.

“The fight against COVOD-19 calls for a holistic approach and a balance between and among several health components — curative, promotive, preventive, rehabilitative with cross cutting elements such as psychosocial and gender.

“Each one of these is broad and require conceited efforts among partners, stakeholders and individuals. Our contribution of scrub suits are aimed at the preventive and protection from psychological trauma elements.

“We decided to assist with scrub suits after learning of the shocking news on TVs, radios and social media that health care workers were being harassed when using public transport and were being denied renting houses simply for working at the hospital.

“It’s heart breaking that health care workers are being associated with the spread of Coronavirus and we settled for scrub suits to protect them, their families and the public in order to reduce or prevent the spread of the infection.”

Dr. Chirwa, a retired Professor at the Malawi College of Medicine and currently running her own consulting firm — Prime Health Consulting and Services, said it is pleasing that stigmatization has reduced but the need for scrub suits remains.

“We thought that since health workers, wear personal clothes or uniform in transit, they should wear scrub suits at work which they leave behind to be laundered there without them carrying it home.

“This would help reduce the perceived spread of infections to the public and family members.”

In total there are 279 scrub suits — 93 each for Mzuzu Central, Kamuzu Central and Queen Elizabeth Central.

HIDCO, a cooperative that was established in 2018 to contribute to the development of Malawi through owning quality-built houses and its membership comprises Malawians based all over the world.

They found the idea worth supporting for the country’s health care workers and set to raise funds to buy the scrub suits for the three referral hospitals.

“We could not raise enough to meet our target but the little we could is what we are presenting today,” she said.

“We would like all health workers to know how much your efforts and commitment are appreciated. Take heart when the public may sometimes seems not to understand the risk you are taking.

“Without you, many more lives would have been lost. It is our hope that as you put on these scrub suits, you will feel encouraged that we all need you to be healthy, protected and strong.”

On behalf of HIDCO, she encourage the general public and other organizations to join in in the fight while appreciating efforts of those who have done so in assisting the Government.

“Together we will win the fight,” said Dr. Chirwa, who is also vice-president of the Malawi Coalition for Services Industries (MACOSI).

She is also a co-founder of Watipa Incorporated Organization (CIO), a global charitable organization based in UK supporting youth development and local leadership for equal societies, just development and better health for all.

In Malawi, she facilitated the establishment of Mwatipasa Trust, a sister organization of Watipa, which aims at empowering young people to determine their future through the attainment of education, relevant skills in economic activities, health seeking behaviour and personal development.

The Trust helps the youths to improve their environment by providing them with scholarships, learning materials, mentorship and establishing collaboration with individuals, communities and partners who invest in young people.

HIDCO’s chairperson Robert Mbeza applauded their members based throughout the world for their contribution, whose funds are from the cooperative’s surplus.

“This gesture is in fulfillment of the International Cooperative Principle no. 7 of ‘Concern for the Community’, otherwise known as corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“Keep up the good work all Malawians that are members of HIDCO,” said Mbeza, an experienced cooperator through Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCO).