Health authorities establishing field hospitals in four cities to ease congestion

* Of the active cases, 340 are admitted in over 20 hospitals across the country



* Lilongwe as the highest at 126 followed by Blantyre at 108 and Mzimba North at 16

By Duncan Mlanjira

In his situation report on Thursday, co-chairperson of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka said the health authorities are establishing field hospitals in four of the country’s cities to ease the congestion currently being experienced in treatment units at central hospitals.

Dr. Phuka says the field hospitals will provide adequate space which help to improve quality of care to our patients and one of the field hospital is being prepared at Bingu National Stadium and will be opened soon.

Dr. Phuka therefore asks communities surrounding Bingu Stadium that just as any other hospital, the operations at his hospital will ensure strict Infection Prevention and Control Practices to reduce the risk of disease transmission within the hospital as well as the public surrounding the facility.

“In order for this to be achieved, once the facility became functional, it will become a restricted area.”

The public is thus requested to strictly observe the following:

* Vending and loitering around the field hospital is strictly prohibited

* Sporting and recreational activities around the field hospital have been suspended

* No visitors will be allowed inside the facility

* Strictly follow the instructions given by the security agencies and the health workers at the facility

* Avoid practicing stigma and discrimination towards COVID-19 patients and health workers

* Avoid spread rumors and misinformation