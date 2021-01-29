Former MP Juliana Lunguzi part of committee for Dedza District’s COVID-19 private citizens response

Lunguzi, publicity secretary

By Duncan Mlanjira

Taking cognizance that most district hospitals lack essential medical equipment to cope with the toll of devastation that COVID-19 has affected the country, patriots in most districts have initiated their own fundraising campaigns in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

Former Member of Parliament for Dedza East, Juliana Mdamvetsa Lunguzi is included in the committee for the district’s fundraising initiative as publicity secretary.

It’s chairperson is Washington Kaimvi with Chrissie Chigawa as the deputy; Ireen Chikapa as secretary; Ministry of Health PRO Joshua Malango as vice-secretary; Tamandani Chidzanja-Nkhoma as treasurer to be deputised by Tryson Kalanda.

They have also formed sub-committees — resource mobilization led by Gracious Changaya whose deputies are Sithembile Kuseni-Mabasa; Sithembile Kuseni-Mabasa and Noel Kulemeka — to link up with Dedzans in the diaspora.

The other sub-committee is for procurement and logistics, led by Edson Kamtukule to work in conjunction with their District Health Office (DHO) to identify the needs of Dedza hospital’s treatment units.

The goal of this group is mobilise financial and in-kind support to fight the coronavirus pandemic which is ravaging the district and specific objectives include to support Dedza District Hospital and health centres/facilities with supplies that will help to make it easier for frontline healthcare workers in executing their duties.

They are also intent helping to stop the spread of infections in communities through various COVID-19 preventive measures awareness as recommended by health experts.

The initiative also includes to contribute to any efforts in support of extremely destitute families affected by disruption of normal lives due to the pandemic.

“The beautiful District of Dedza needs help now more than ever before through financial and in-kind contributions to achieve these goals and objectives,” the committee said in its statement.

As of Friday afternoon, the Dedza citizenry had K3,056,700 as they targeted to reach K4 million by close of business.

Contributions are being made through Tamandani Chidzanja Nkhoma on National Bank of Malawi account number 1000096225 or through Airtel Money 0999392522.

Those in diaspora are also contributing through Emma Mabasa’s Paypal; esmabasa@gmail.com or Cashapp: $esmabasa.

In Chiradzulu, with their contributions in total at close to K2.5 million on Friday afternoon, they have also opened an account with National Bank, Top Mandala Branch — number 1007179169 under name Chiradzulu Covid 19 and also through Airtel money # 0999895225 and Mpamba # 0885528248.

One member on the Chiradzulu whatsapp group made mention that there is also need to raise more awareness amongst the communities as some don’t seem to take COVID-19 are real.

The member said some are not even respecting the “good work healthcare workers are carrying out” to the extent that some are being harassed and assaulted when they bring dead people to be buried as according to COVID-19 protocols.

In Balaka, medical equipment need include infrared thermometers; pulse oxymeter; oxygen cylinder and oxygen itself and concentrators

They are contributing through Mpamba # 0888335409; Airtel # 0999397042; Mo626 # 1001244627 and FDH # 1230000080787

Also included to raise more need for urgency to raise as much funds as possible is an inclusion that since January 2021, there have been 192 positive cases registered of which nine were related deaths — that included one healthcare worker.

From the active case, eight were imported from returnees from South Africa and 184 were local transmissions that included 18 healthcare workers.

Of the cases registered, 21 have recovered while 162 still active.

On Thursday, the country registered 644 new COVID-19 cases, 289 new recoveries, 38 new deaths.

All new cases are locally transmitted with Blantyre as the highest at 231, followed by Lilongwe at 178 and 55 from Mzimba North.

Balaka and Dedza had three each while Chiradzulu had seven together with Nkhotakota.

Of the 38 new deaths , Lilongwe recorded the highest at 19, six from Blantyre, four from Zomba, two each from Machinga and Kasungu, and one each from Mangochi, Karonga, Balaka, Chikwawa, and Nsanje districts.

Also indicated in Thursday’s situation report from presidential task force on COVID-19 are 35 related deaths recorded from Blantyre that occurred between January 14 and 26 that have been added to the cumulative.

Cumulatively, the country has lost 628 people at case fatality rate of 2.8%; 7,249 cases have now recovered bring total figure of active cases at 13,918 from the cumulatively of 22,304 which Malawi has recorded since the pandemic broke out last April.

Of the active cases, 340 are admitted in over 20 hospitals across the country with Lilongwe as the highest at 126 followed by Blantyre at 108; Mzimba North at 16; Ntcheu at 11 and 10 in Mulanje.

Dedza had three each together with Nkhotakota, Machinga, Chitipa, Dedza, Chikwawa and Nsanje while Balaka registered two admissions together with Mangochi and Neno.