Haiya applauds Nyamilandu for laying strong football foundations

* I promise not to break them but to continue building a transformative super structure over it

* I wish you all the best and hope you will always be available when we seek counsel in managing the game—Haiya

* I am happy to leave the stage in a better place than I found it—Nyamilandu’s farewell message to Malawians

By Duncan Mlanjira

Fleetwood Haiya, who beat long-serving Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, Walter Nyamilandu Manda at the elective general assembly in Mzuzu on Saturday, has congratulated his predecessor “for his service to the nation and to the game”.

In his acceptance speech after beating him by 23 votes to 13, Haiya said of Nyamilandu: “You have laid strong foundations and I promise not to break them but to continue building a transformative super structure over it.

“I wish you all the best and hope you will always be available when we seek counsel in managing the game.”

On his Facebook account, Nyamilandu also wished Haiya and his team all the best in their endeavours, saying: “Dreams fade away but the legacy lives on — it’s time for a new chapter and a new adventure.

“I am happy to leave the stage in a better place than I found it. Thank you for your support and collaboration in moving football forward. We raised the bar by achieving significant milestones that brought joy and pride to our nation.

“However, at this juncture, it is time to move on by leaving the legacy behind as well as bridging the gap mindset. In all things, we give thanks to God (1 Thes 5:18) — the old has gone, the new is here (2 Cor 5:17),” Nyamilandu said.

The position of 1st vice-president went to Madalitso Kuyera beating James Mwenda by 19 votes to 17; the 2nd vice-president is Lameck Zetu Khonje, who saw off Othaniel Hara by 21 votes to 15 while the female representative slot in FAM executive committee has gone to Felister Dossi — triumphing over Mervis Mangulenje by 21 votes to 15.

Bernard Harawa Patrick Kapanga, Daudi Mtanthiko and Chimango Munthali make up of the rest of the executive committee, to which Haiya also acknowledged saying: “Your victories are not just individual triumphs — they are the collective strength that will propel us forward into a new era for Malawian football.

“Together, we form a formidable team, united by a shared vision and a common purpose to transform our football from a common game to a professional, profitable and well-structured industry.

“There’s no time to sleep. We have a great task ahead of us. Malawians expect results and expect them immediately.”

“To the affiliates who have ushered in a complete new set of the country’s football administrators, Haiya thanked them for reposing a special trust in him to serve Malawi football for the next four years.

“This is a defining day and moment for our football as we seek to transform the beautiful game, with new ideas and new leadership,” he said. “As we savor the joy of this accomplishment and fulfillment of this dream, I wish to make a solemn commitment to serve all of you without fear or favour and to put the best interest of the game at heart.

“Together with the ‘cabinet’ that you have given me, we will endeavor to transform the game by being transparent and accountable. The trust that you have invested in me will surely bear positive fruits.

“It is my solemn pledge that I will not betray this invaluable trust, no matter the price,” Haiya said, while acknowledging that there are challenges and opportunities that lie ahead but is eager to work with all the stakeholders to elevate the beautiful game to the next level.

“I believe that football is more than just a sport; it is a culture, and a source of pride and unity for our nation. Football has the power to inspire, to entertain, and to transform lives.

“Our new direction will be guided by the 15 goals outlined in our manifesto. These goals represent the pillars of our commitment to shaping a vibrant football ecosystem in Malawi.

“They are not just aspirations — they are the building blocks of our journey towards a brighter future for Malawian football.”

He pledged that he will hit the ground running by engaging his executive committee, the secretariat and the affiliates to discuss their priorities and strategies and at the same time reaching out to the government, the corporate world, the media, local and international partners including fans to seek their input and partnership.

“I believe that we can achieve more if we work together as a team, with a common vision and a shared purpose. Let me reaffirm my commitment to lead with integrity, transparency, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

“This is our time, our moment, and together, we will fulfill the aspirations of Malawian football bring about the much-sought transformation the country has been yearning for.”

He concluded by urging all the winners to celebrate the day with humility and respect, emphasizing he does expect any confrontation: “We are all one big family. Winners or losers, we are all winners in our own right — football wins.”

Indeed, Haiya inherits a strong football foundation from Nyamilandu, which was also highlighted by world football governing body, FIFA president Gianni Infantino when the two met Nyamilandu at FIFA’s Paris Bureau in October.

This followed Malawi Scorchers’ triumph of the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship – Malawi’s first such title – that came on the back of their runners-up finish two years earlier.

Nyamilandu’s 19-year tenure also transformed FAM headquarters, the Mpira Village at Chiwembe into a multipurpose administration and technical centre complete with a stadium.

Under his watch, the Flames have qualified twice for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Angola 2010 and Cameroon 2021 where the Flames reached for their first-ever knock out stages of the Round of 16.

He took over after the corporate world pulled away from football following incessant violence at matches but he leaves behind a strong sponsorship partnership with FHD Bank, Airtel Malawi and a Charity Shield.

FDH Bank sponsors the FDH Bank Cup, whose 2023 season was at K150 million with K40 million for the champions, won by Nyasa Big Bullets and also sponsors the Flames’s engagements that included a luxury coach.

On December 1, the bank renewed its partnership with FAM by increasing its sponsorship to K1 billion to be spread out in the next four years — which translate to K250 million per calendar year.



The partnership with FAM to sponsor the Flames dates back to August 2016 at K60 million before being increased to K120 million in 2018 and went further up to K360 million in September 2021.

Proceeds from ticket sales of the FAM Charity Shield, which kicks off the football season, and sponsorship from corporate partners — current being NBS Bank — has reached out to vulnerable citizenry.

Established in 2016, it started by assisting Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (2016); medical equipment for Kamuzu Central Hospital (2017) and Braille embosser for Ekwendeni School for the Blind and various physiotherapy and medical equipment to Kachere Rehabilitation Centre (2018).

The 2019 edition reached out to people living with albinism under the theme ‘One Love – Stop the Killings’, which was through sponsorship from Ecobank — playing an advocacy role against all manner of barbaric acts targeting people living with albinism which reached crisis levels.

The proceeds of the Ecobank Charity Shield were used to procure a rescue vehicle which was donated to Association of People with Albinism in Malawi.

And in 2022, in collaboration with NBS Bank and Malawi Red Cross Society, FAM delivered relief food items to Cyclone Ana flood victims in Chikwawa from the K10.3 million proceeds realised from the Charity Shield.

This year’s Shield, also in collaboration with NBS Bank and Malawi Red Cross Society, reached to homeless people of Ntauchira Village in Chiradzulu District by constructing four houses which were destroyed due to effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy in March.

The FAM Charity Shield was introduced as the association’s corporate social responsibility program aimed at engaging, mobilising and inspiring football fans, stakeholders and the public towards a charitable cause of national significance.

Being currently established is a football academy in Mzuzu as Malawi becomes one of 100 member associations to have launched the FIFA Football for Schools project aimed at giving children skills for life as well as football.



In March this year, soon after being appointed Youth & Sports Minister, Uchizi Mkandawire lauded Nyamilandu-led FAM, saying the government considers the Beautiful Game’s governing body as a model for all sporting disciplines in the country.

In January, Nyamilandu unveiled a comprehensive development agenda for the year 2023 and beyond taken a different budgeting approach which will see most of its resources being channeled towards technical development of the game from grassroots — through youth programmes, the regional leagues and the elite leagues for both men’s and women’s football.

These milestones are what Haiya has inherited and the 15 goals outlined in his manifesto are as follows: