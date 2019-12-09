Habits of newly-married couples over sitting on car windows is a traffic offence

By Duncan Mlanjira

The habit by new-married couples over sitting on open car windows which is in motion in order to expose their happiness to the general public they pass by along the streets, is a traffic offence and punishable by a fine of K5,000.

This is highlighted in Malawi Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services list of all traffic offences motorists commit and their fines.

It says driver or passenger allowing or permitting a portion of his body to protrude from or beyond vehicle or allowing a person or animal on top of a vehicle is contrary to section 108 (1) and 108 (3) of the Act and tracts a fine of K5,000.

Newly-married couples are fond of carrying out this habit and just recently a concerned citizen posted on Facebook he had witnessed a newly married bride, in her elegant wedding dress, falling off from a moving BMW door window near Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

The post was received with support of condemnation at the suggestion that this trend must be banned.

The concerned citizen said he hadn’t been sure if the bride was injured or not but was relieved this happened just close to the hospital.

“But she looked OK because she picked herself up. The car was moving slowly but can’t rule out some impact.

”Even though the car was moving slowly, this is still dangerous and prone to such accidents. This must be stopped,” he had said.

The list of prescribed traffic offences and their penalties released by Malawi Road Traffic and Safety Services include depositing something out of a vehicle upon or along side of the road contrary to section 108 (1) (n) of the Act (K5,000).

This is also one of the most notable nuisance habits by Malawians when they throw out waste from the food they had been having out of the vehicles, especially buses.

Another is the habit of hooting unnecessarily, which is a form of motorists way of greeting to each and also minibus drivers trying to attract attention of potential passengers, which is contrary to section 111 of the Act (K3,000).

Another involves the new trend by motorcycle taxis of riding without helmet and the law says this or being a passenger or failing to ensure that a passenger on a motorcycle wore a helmet contrary to section 109 (3) of the Act (K8,000).

The other offences are as follows:

*Riding a motor cycle between vehicles or abreast a vehicle in the same lane contrary to section 109 (7) of the Act (K5,000)

*A motor cycle overtaking a vehicle in same lane of traffic with the motor cycle or overtaking a vehicle at the same time as another motor cycle is also doing so contrary to section 109 (7) of the Act(K5,000)

*Operating a motor cycle, motor cycle with a sidecar, motor tricycle or motor quadrucycle with the headlights not illuminated contrary to section 109 (10) of the Act (K3,000)

*Illegally obtaining a new certificate of fitness (COF) after the first one has been suspended or cancelled contrary to section 79 (5) of the Act 1 attracts K25,000 fine

*Failing to stop a vehicle or comply with directions required by a traffic law enforcement Officer contrary to sections 8 and 9 (1) of the Act (K8,000)

*Driving a vehicle after being forbidden by a traffic law enforcement officer to do so contrary to section 8 (f) of the Act (K8,000)

*Failing to take a motor vehicle to a police station contrary to section 8 (o) of the Act (K4,000)

*Threatening or suggesting the use of violence against an authorized officer contrary to section 9 (1) (b) of the Act (K20,000)

*Using a motor vehicle which is not registered contrary to section 11(2) of the Act (K10,000)

*Driving a motor vehicle without a license or professional driving permit contrary to sections 18 (1) and 45 (1) of the Act (K8,000)

*Wilfully failing to disclose a disqualification contrary to section 22 (1) of the Act (K10,000)

*Failing upon disqualification to submit a driver’s licence to the Director within 7 days contrary to section 22(2) (a) of the Act (K10,000)

*Permitting or employing an unlicensed person to drive a motor vehicle without a driver’s licence or professional driving permit contrary to sections 44 of the Act, and 52 (a) of the Act (K10,000)

*Operating an un roadworthy motor vehicle contrary to section (1) (2) of the Act (K10,000)

*Holding more than one certificate of fitness for the same vehicle contrary to section 73 of the Act (K8,000)

*Using a motor vehicle without a certificate of fitness or with expired Certificate of fitness contrary to sections 69 (1), (2) and 74 (1), (2) of the Act (K5,000)

*Failing to have roadworthy document in or on a motor vehicle contrary to section74 (4) of the Act (K5,000)

*Failing to deliver a false certificate of fitness to a motor vehicle inspection station or authorized officer at the request of the motor vehicle inspection station or authorized officer contrary to section 78 of the Act (K15,000)

*Failing to deliver a certificate of fitness to the Director after suspension or cancellation contrary to section 79 (2) of the Act (K5,000)

*Failing to drive on the left side of the roadway or on the left-hand roadway of a divided road contrary to section 96(1) and 97 (1) of the Act (K5,000)

*Accelerating speed of a vehicle when another vehicle passes his vehicle contrary to section 98 (3) of the Act (K5,000)

*Endangering on-coming traffic or passing a stationary bus without regard for safety contrary to section 98 (4 & 5) of the Act (K5,000)

*Failing to yield right of way to traffic on right contrary to section 101 of the Act (K5,000)

*Failing to indicate intention to turn right or turning unsafely, contrary to section 102 of the Act (K5,000)

*Towing a vehicle not in the prescribed manner contrary to section 103 of the Act (K5,000)

*Parking a vehicle on the same side as a fire hydrant or obscuring a road traffic sign contrary to section 105 (1) of the Act (K4,000)

*Parking a vehicle on sidewalk or obstructing an entrance or on a roadway outside an urban area contrary to section 105 (1) of the Act (K5,000)

*Failing to stop a vehicle at traffic sign or when asked to stop by a traffic officer contrary to section 107 the Act (K10,000)

*Following a vehicle too close contrary to section 105 (1) (c) of the Act (K5,000)

*Failing to give right of way to certain vehicles or locomotive contrary to section 108 (1) of the Act (K5,000)

*Allowing engine to emit smoke or fumes or to run while vehicle is stationary and unattended or to run while taking in fuel contrary to section 108 (1) of the Act (K5,000)

*A driver failing to yield right of way to pedestrian contrary to section 16 (2) of the Act (K10,000)

*Passing a vehicle stopped for pedestrian contrary to section 116 (4) of the Act (K15,000)

*Organizing or taking part in a race on a public road without prior written consent of the Director contrary to section 118 (2) of the Act (K10,000)

*Hindering passage of traffic or placing or abandoning object endangering traffic on road contrary to section 119 of the Act

*Entering or alighting from a vehicle in motion and unattended contrary to section 108 (4) of the Act (K5,000)

*Driving a vehicle upon a sidewalk contrary to section 108 (5) of the Act (K8,000

*Leaving a vehicle in the same place on a road for more than 72 hours (K15,000)

*Damaging road surface by vehicle or any other thing or causing a wheel to drag or spin on roadway or using chocks or shoes between wheel and road contrary to section 121 of the Act (K5,000)

*Trading in prohibited urban place or alongside public road outside urban area contrary to section 122 (a) of the Act (K7,000)

*Failing to carry instructor’s licence while acting as instructor or driver’s Licence or professional driving permit while driving a motor vehicle contrary to sections 18 (1) and 45 (1) of the Act (K5,000)

*Acting or employing unregistered person as an instructor contrary to sections 32(1) and 32 (2) of the Act (K10,000)

*Acting as a driving school while not registered contrary to section 37 of the Act (K20,000)

*Owner falling to register as operator contrary to section 81 (1) of the Act (K10,000)

*Using a motor vehicle without a road service permit contrary to section 83 of the Act (K10,000)

*Failure by an operator to exercise control of a driver regarding driving hours or professional driving permit or loading of a vehicle contrary to section 85 of the Act (K10,000)

*Failure by an operator to take steps to ensure road worthiness of motor vehicle or to indicate the precautions taken to ensure roadworthiness of a motor or to indicate to the Director what precautions he had taken to control drivers under his authority contrary to section 86 of the Act (K10,000)

*Failure by an operator to produce records relating to drivers contrary to section 86 (2) (c) of the Act (K10,000)

*Failing to have a certificate of insurance in motor vehicle concerned or failing to produce policy or certificate of insurance contrary to section 151 (2) of the Act (K10,000)