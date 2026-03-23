Guardiola’s dance of joy as Man City pile pressure on desolate Arsenal

* Whether this result has wider ramifications remains to be seen. Will it fuel City for a late rally in the league? Will the disappointment of this defeat derail Arsenal?

* City must hope it has inflicted psychological damage on Arsenal. The Gunners must regroup and show the reserves of strength that have sustained their season

* What is beyond doubt is the better — much better — team prevailed on this day

By Phil McNulty, BBC Sport’s chief football writer at Wembley

Pep Guardiola’s wild run and dance down Wembley’s touchline demonstrated the hunger for success remains and his competitive fire still burns as fiercely as ever.

It came after Nico O’Reilly’s second header in four minutes effectively sealed Manchester City’s 2-0 Carabao Cup final victory against Arsenal, giving Guardiola a record fifth win in the competition.

Guardiola was lost in the moment as he pumped his fists in delight towards City’s jubilant supporters, the significance of the victory underlined by the crushing bearhugs he gave his players and backroom staff after the final whistle.

“I wanted another yellow card and that is why I did it,” joked Guardiola when quizzed about his celebration. “If I can’t celebrate in the moment against a team like Arsenal, and the way we were playing… my emotions are related to the way we are playing.

“I am not artificially intelligent, I am a human being, and I want to celebrate. It was not showing disrespect to Arsenal or for the other fans, I just celebrated with my people. And when I feel it, I express it.”

Arsenal, by contrast, were desolate as they missed the chance to win a first trophy since the FA Cup in 2020, the result of a timid performance lacking in attacking ambition until it was too late.

City and Guardiola’s mission was not simply to win the EFL Cup — it was to put on the sort of dominant performance that might sow seeds of doubt in Arsenal’s minds as they hold a nine-point lead in the Premier League title race.

It was the ideal stage for both sides to make a statement. Manchester City made theirs — Arsenal fluffed every line.

Whether this result has wider ramifications remains to be seen: Will it fuel City for a late rally in the league? Will the disappointment of this defeat derail Arsenal?

City must hope it has inflicted psychological damage on Arsenal. The Gunners must regroup and show the reserves of strength that have sustained their season.

What is beyond doubt is the better — much better — team prevailed on this day.

Manchester City may not have the relentless consistency of the Guardiola team that won four successive Premier Leagues, but this latter-day rebuilt version still looks the best football team in the country when they get it right.

This was Guardiola’s 16th major trophy with City, and while speculation still swirls about his future beyond this season, the manner in which his team played and the way the Catalan was so engaged and fired-up illustrated that he still wants more success.

The EFL Cup does not carry the same lustre as the Champions League or Premier League, but Guardiola did not care about that as he basked in his latest success.

Guardiola accepts City’s Premier League destiny is out of their hands, but this victory will surely keep hope alive: “I would love to be nine points in front to be honest,” he said. “It’s in their hands. We need time, an incredible break. I am exhausted and after we see step by step.”

He added: “I’m really pleased because Mikel [Arteta] created a team that is almost unbeatable. A fifth Carabao Cup in 10 years is not bad. Every time you win a title it looks more difficult than in the past. It is really difficult for many reasons.”

Guardiola has won everything, but this showed his appetite for silverware remains as sharp as ever — while Arteta’s six-year wait for another trophy goes on. Arsenal remain in a superb position in the Premier League and have the Champions League and FA Cup in their sights, but this was a sobering and disappointing day for the Gunners.

Arteta’s decision to keep faith with his EFL Cup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga instead of first-choice David Raya blew up in his face when he dropped Rayan Cherki’s routine cross for O’Reilly’s opener on the hour. It was the moment this final also slipped from Arsenal’s grasp.

Guardiola’s celebration for the opening goal was only slightly less restrained than his jig down the line for City’s second. When O’Reilly broke the deadlock, he leapt high, punching the air flamboyantly before jumping on to an advertising hoarding with a flying kick.

To emphasise the contrasting fortunes, Guardiola followed the same strategy by picking James Trafford rather than Gianluigi Donnarumma. He was rewarded when Trafford made a stunning triple save, once from Kai Havertz and twice from Bukayo Saka, in the opening phase.

After that, Arsenal’s game of percentages came back to haunt them. Too passive. Too conservative. Too late to change things when they went wrong.

The first 45 minutes was the epitome of two teams cancelling each other out — but once the second half began the landscape was set for City’s win.

They were the more progressive, aggressive side. Their attacking intent started to overwhelm Arsenal, the pressure became impossible to resist. Smoother on the ball and more cohesive than an Arsenal side based on organisation, the traffic only flowed one way.

Arrizabalaga already had Arsenal’s nerves on edge with an injudicious dash from goal which resulted in a yellow card for a panicked foul on Jeremy Doku. Much, much worse was to come for Arsenal and their goalkeeper.

It remains six years since Arteta won his one and only trophy as Arsenal manager, and the way in which his team went into their shell here will be a concern that he must hope is not repeated as the pressure mounts in the closing weeks of the season.

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart told BBC Sport: “Manchester City played to win. I think that’s what they’re bred to do over 10, 15 years. I think now they’re very much bred to win.

“I think they’ve been really disappointed with the FA Cup final at the end of last season [when they lost to Crystal Palace].

“A lot will be read into it putting a marker down or whatever, but I don’t think so. I think it was just about Manchester City winning trophies, which is what they’ve done so regularly recently – and this is another big one.

“It is also a huge day for Pep Guardiola, who’s won everything, but now stands alone in terms of managers winning the League Cup. He’s won it five times, going one clear of Sir Alex Ferguson. How much of a testament is that to his ability, his special touch and what he’s done over the years with Manchester City?”

Arteta is braced for the battle to recover from this setback and focus on three trophies, saying: “We had eight amazing months with this team. Today is a disappointment. We need to use that fire in the belly for the next two months to have an incredible season.”

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It’s painful, especially for our players and supporters, because we really wanted to lift that trophy. It was two very different halves, especially the first half when I think we were better than them and had the best two chances of the game.

“We didn’t capitalise on that. Credit to them for what they have done. A really sad day.”

He must hope it is the last sad day of what has been an outstanding season so far — while Guardiola will hope City’s win, and the manner in which it was achieved, will play on Arsenal’s nerves.