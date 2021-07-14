Gender parity in the 8th draw of Airtel Yabeba promotion

By Tione Andsen, MANA

Two ladies from Salima and Nkhotakota won top prizes of weekly draw of K1 million each as gender parity took a centre stage Tuesday morning during the 8th draw of Airtel Yabeba promotion.

And three lakeshore districts dominated the top winners, the two ladies Adidya Samuel, a tomato seller from Chikombe from Chikombe in Salima; Icra Kazembe, a fish seller from Maldeco Mangochi and Nkhotakota based housewife, Maneno Aisa.

The other winner was Mzuzu based shop keeper, Smith Phiri from the draw that was conducted virtual at Airtel Headquarters in Lilongwe, that also picked 250 cash winners of K10,000 each.

When contacted by phone of her fortune, Aisa’s reaction was of total disbelief, saying she would only believe it once she finally receive the cash in her hands from where she would decide how to invest it.

The Mzuzu shopkeeper, Smith Phiri was also in total disbelief, saying:“Oh! Oh! I am happy that I am one of the lucky winners” and urged Airtel customers to continue topping up their phones in order to stand a chance to be lucky winners in the coming draws.



Airtel Public Relation Officer Norah Chirwa said it has been satisfying to witness how Airtel Yabeba promotion was transforming lives of their customers.

She said the diversity of the lucky winners has been fulfilling to witness, with most of the winners being entrepreneurs who are using the proceeds to boost capital for their various small businesses.

Since the first draw was conducted on May 13, 2021, a total of K57 million has been disbursed to customers, 32 millionaires have been created, 50 customers have pocketed K100,000 each, 2,000 customers have received K10,000 each.

The final draw for the top prize of K5 million is slated for August 5, 2021.