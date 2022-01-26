Gabadinho has the potential to play at the highest level—Marinica

The beautiful strike that counts as potential goal of tournament

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Flames head of technical panel, Mario Marian Marinica has applauded the high performance of Gabadinho Mhango during their 1-2 loss to North African giants Morocco in the Round of 16 match on Tuesday, while also acknowledging that each player gave his best in their first-ever knock stages of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Atlas Lions started on a high not but were stunned after only seven minutes when Gabadinho made no mistake from outside the box when he curled in a shot that beat Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to the top corner.

The goal jilted the Moroccans, who responded by attacking in numbers that saw Imran Louza and Yousesef En-Nesyri both having their shots blocked by the Malawi goalkeeper Charles Thom who kept his team in the game just as he did in the 2-1 victory against Zimbabwe in the group stages that earned the Silver Strikers’ custodian Man of the Match award.

With two minutes into added time going for halftime, Morocco broke Malawians fans’ hearts back home when En-Nesyri made it 1-1 after nodding in a well taken corner kick by Sofiane Boufal.

The Flames were then hit where it hurts most when — after a lot of pressure on the defending line, Morocco scored to make it 2-1 in the 70th minute.

Defender Achraf Hakimi beautifully curled in a free kick that beat goalkeeper Charles Thom and from their the Atlas Lions did not stop pushing forward as they continued creating more scoring opportunities.

In their third Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) appearance, Malawi had already written a history for themselves, going beyond the group stage for the very first time — but they were eyeing one more step forward to go past the Round of 16.

After falling 0-1 to Guinea in opening group qualifying match, the Flames responded in style, beating fellow Confederation of African Football Associated (COSAFA) member, Zimbabwe 2-1 before holding giants Senegal to a goalless draw that ensured their place in the Round of 16 as one of the best four third-place teams.

This was a feat that raised the morale of Malawi players to the highest levels, and facing Morocco, they had nothing to lose and everything to win against the 1976 champions.

“We worked and were very close,” said Marinica, who interesting had said ruled out Malawi of progressing any further prior to qualifying for the Round of 16.

“Personally, I tried to exploit the opportunities I had. We played against a very good team. However, I am proud of the performance of my players.

“Gabadinho is a good player and, as you saw, each player gave his best. I believe Gaba has the potential to play at the highest level.

Our game plan happened as we wanted, but I have to admit that we played against a fantastic opponent,” said Marinica at the post match interview captured by CAFonline.

Indeed the Atlas Lions had worked out a good plan to switch off the Flames as they went on the onslaught right from the start and engaged extra gear as soon as Gaba scored in the 7th minute through a 35-metre strike that caught the Moroccans by surprise.

Gaba could have grabbed a brace but his shot, after being set by Micium Mhone, went slightly wide on the right.

The Moroccans responded with an all-out onslaught which only left them open on counter attacks. The wave after wave attacks were countered well through the heroics of goalkeeper Thom, who frustrated Sofyan Amrabat, Imran Louza, Sofiane Boufal, Selim Amallah, Ayoub El Kaabi and Youssef En-Nesyri — who kept coming like a swam of bees.

But just when it looked like the Flames would hold on to the lead at half time, they conceded a free kick which allowed Youssef En-Nesyri to head past Flames goalkeeper Charles Thom.

Just before half time Gerald Phiri replaced injured Micium Mhone and Marinica brought in Richard Mbulu for Khuda Muyaba after half time but there was little change upfront where Malawi failed to create clear cut scoring opportunities.

Consequently, Morocco continued dictating the pace and tempo of the game as they forced Malawi to play long balls, which were easily dealt with by the enemy’s towering back four of Achraf Hakimi, captain Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd and Adam Masina in defence.

The Moroccans winner in the 70th minute came when Hakimi curled in a free kick from 25 metres, beating both the Flames defence wall and Thom.

The goal further threw Malawi’s game plan into confusion and the Romanian Marinica had to make three more changes to avert the situation.

Stanley Sanudi, Fransisco Madinga, and Chimwemwe Idana paved way for Mark Fodya, Chikoti Chirwa and Robin Ngalande but though sanity seemed to return, it was too little too late as Morocco used their experience to hold on to the lead and qualify to the quarter-finals, unbeaten from group stage.

They registered a 1-0 victory over Ghana in their opening match, 2-0 win over Comoros in their second match and tied 2-2 with Gabon in the last one.

It was the 11th time for Morocco and Malawi to clash since 1985. The North Africans have won six of the matches while the Flames have won once. Three encounters ended in draws.

At the post match interview, Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic said:

“It was not an easy game. When we conceded the goal, it made my team react and it was very complex.

“In the second half we didn’t lose concentration and managed to organize ourselves and take control of the game,” he said.

Malawi XI: Thom, Chirwa, Chembezi, Chaziya, Sanudi (Fodya), Madinga (Ngalande) Idana (Chirwa), Banda, Mhone (Phiri Jnr), Mhango, Muyaba (Mbulu).

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Masina, Amrabat, Louza, Amallah, El Kaabi, En-Nesyri, Boufal.—Additional reporting by Fam.mw