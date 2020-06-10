Former Ghanaian footballer claims fathering Man United’s Rashford

Ghanasoccernet.com

A former Ghanaian footballer, Michael Boye Marquaye is claiming to be the biological father of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, insisting the England international has Ghanaian roots.

The 65-year-old, based in the United Kingdom, claims he fathered the sensational Man United forward, who is — however— known to have been born to a Jamaican Joseph Rashford and Brit Melaine in Wythenshawe, Manchester in the UK.

But Boye Marquaye has told Ghanaian radio station Starr FM that he is the real father of the forward, who has been capped 38 times by the Three Lions.

The former footballer is now challenging Jamaican Joseph Rashford as the biological father of the highly-rated forward.

Its unclear why the 65-year-old has remained mute all these years but insists he is not doing so for monetary consideration and “wants to set the record straight that Rashford has Ghanaian roots.”

Marcus Rashford was born in Wythenshawe, Manchester in the UK with Melanie Rashford of St kitts descent as his mother and Jamaican, Joseph Rashford as his father officially.

Rashford is a key fugue for both Manchester United and has played for England at all age levels and currently a prominent member of the Three Lions.

Marquaye was a prolific striker in his playing days in Ghana alongside the likes of Hesse Odamtten, Ben Kayode and Aboagye Dacosta of Okwahu United fame playing for several clubs in Koforidua(Eastern Region and Tema (Greater Accra Region).