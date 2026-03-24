Flames’ opponents Zambia to field second string side at 4-Nations tourney in Botswana after securing high-profile friendly against Argentina

* To be played in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, March 31 that coincides with the 4-Nations set for March 28-31

* Malawi and Zambia meet on Saturday as Botswana date Zimbabwe on the same day while 3rd-place playoff and the final is set for Tuesday, March 31

* When the world champions come calling, you answer — it is an opportunity we simply cannot pass up

By Duncan Mlanjira

Zambia, who date Malawi Flames in the opening match of the 4-Nations tournament in Botswana on Saturday, March 28, will field second string side after securing high-profile friendly against Argentina to be played in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, March 31.

A report by that country’s online media, Soccer24, indicates that since the 4-Nations Botswana thus coincides with the high-profile friendly against the world champions, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) will need to assign the senior national team for the Argentina clash under head coach George Lwandamina.

His deputy Osward Mutapa will take charge of a ‘B’ side made up of domestic league players and emerging young talent for the Botswana tournament.

“When the world champions come calling, you answer,” FAZ General Secretary Iva Lengwe is quoted as saying by Soccer24. “It is an opportunity we simply cannot pass up. It is a clear sign of the respect Zambia has continued to earn on the global stage.

“However, since this fixture falls at the same time as the Four Nations Tournament, we have decided to send our local assemblage to Francistown.”

After the game between Malawi and Zambia from 15h00 on Saturday at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, the hosts Botswana will take on Zimbabwe at the same day while the 3rd-place playoff and the final are set for Tuesday, March 31.

Meanwhile, Flames’ coach Kalisto Pasuwa has released his final 25-man squad for the 4-Nations tournament — retaining 15 players who featured in the friendlies November against Lesotho, maintaining continuity in the squad.

A report by FAM Media indicates that the squad comprises 17 foreign-based players and eight domestic league legion that sees the return of Mighty Wanderers midfielder Gaddie Chirwa, who last played for the Flames on July 6, 2025, alongside new call-ups including Hannover 96 midfielder Mwisho Mhango and Silver Strikers midfielder Festus Duwe.

All foreign-based players have reported for camp, with the exception of defender Charles Petro, who is expected to join the team in Botswana.



The full squad has:

Goalkeepers: William Thole (Simba Bhora, Zimbabwe), George Chikooka (Silver Strikers, Joshua Waka (Ekhaya);

Defenders: Charles Petro (Botosani FC, Romania), McDonald Lameck (Silver Strikers), Gomezgani Chirwa (Ngezi Platinum FC, Zimbabwe), Nickson Nyasulu (FC Platinum, Zimbabwe), Maxwell Paipi (FC Platinum, Zimbabwe), Emmanuel Nyirenda (Mighty Wanderers);

Midfielders: Lloyd Aaron (Alsadaqa FC, Libya), Yankho Singo (Nyasa Big Bullets), Lloyd Njaliwa (CAPS United, Zimbabwe), Gaddie Chirwa (Mighty Wanderers), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Black Bulls FC, Mozambique), Robert Saizi Gomes (ZANACO, Zambia), Festus Duwe (Silver Strikers), Mwisho Mhango (Hannover 96, Germany);

Forwards: Patrick Mwaungulu (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Chikumbutso Salima (Al Merrikh SC, Rwanda), Chawanangwa Kaonga (CAPS United, Zimbabwe), Mayele Malango (Sacaramento Republic FC, USA), Richard Mbulu (Costa do Sol, Mozambique), Babatunde Adepoju (Venda Academy FC, South Africa), Ephraim Kondowe (Nyasa Big Bullets).