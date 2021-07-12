First Lady unveils her mother’s tombstone after missing her burial

The First Lady laying her wreath

MANA

First Lady Madam, Monica Chakwera Saturday unveiled the tombstone for her latemother, Vailet Luhanga at Chiyekete Village of Traditional Authority Chikulamayambe in Rumphi District.

Luhanga died on May 14, 2020 but the First Lady failed to attend her burial as she was in England and could not travel back home immediately due to CoVID-19 restrictions.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice-President for the North, Harry Mkandawire represented President Lazarus Chakwera at the tombstone unveiling ceremony, who described late Luhanga as mother who encouraged and advised not only those from her family but the community at large.

The event started with prayers led by Rev. Mtumbuka of Mwazisi CCAP Church under Livingstonia Synod.

Malawi News Agency photojournalist, Gracian Jeke captured the event.